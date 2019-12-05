Anna Forbes | Truthout

Anna Forbes is a Washington, D.C.-based writer, policy analyst, organizer, and women’s health activist. She has worked in HIV/AIDS continuously since 1985. Now an independent consultant with an international client list, her work centers around women, HIV, health, and rights. Her sub-speciality is advocacy for greater and more meaningful inclusion of sex workers in HIV/AIDS services planning and policy generally, and in prevention specifically. She has published widely on women’s health and HIV/AIDS in both the popular and academic press and is the author of eight children’s books on HIV/AIDS. She is an independent consultant and staff to the U.S. Women and PrEP Working Group.