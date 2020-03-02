Anna Almendrala, correspondent at Kaiser Health News, covers the business of health care and health care policy. She was born in Manila, Philippines, and grew up in Wellington, New Zealand, before moving to California. She previously worked at HuffPost for nine years, where she reported on health and lifestyle news and was the creator and host of a podcast about infertility called “IVFML.” The podcast was a Webby finalist in 2019 and a Webby honoree in 2018. It also won a 2019 Excellence in Podcasts award from the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association. Anna was a USC Center for Health Journalism Fellow in 2015. In addition to HuffPost, her work has appeared in The Guardian, The Daily Beast, Medium, Sojourners and on NBC and Univision. She attended UC Berkeley and double-majored in rhetoric and Spanish.