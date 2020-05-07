Amanda Alexander is the founding executive director of the Detroit Justice Center, a movement lawyering organization that works alongside communities to create economic opportunities, transform the justice system and promote equitable and just cities. Amanda is a senior research scholar at the University of Michigan Law School and serves on the board of the Center for Constitutional Rights and the James and Grace Lee Boggs Center to Nurture Community Leadership. Her writing has appeared in The Globe & Mail, Detroit Free Press, Michigan Journal of Race & Law, Harvard Journal of African-American Public Policy, and other publications. Follow her on Twitter: @A_S_Alexander.