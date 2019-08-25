Alexandra Minna Stern

Alexandra Minna Stern, Ph.D. is Professor of American Culture, History, and Women’s Studies and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Michigan. She is the author of the award-winning Eugenic Nation: Faults and Frontiers of Better Breeding in Modern America. Her latest book is Proud Boys and the White Ethnostate: How the Alt-Right is Warping the American Imagination (Beacon Press, 2019).

Truthout
