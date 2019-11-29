Akilah Johnson | Truthout

Akilah Johnson is a health care reporter in ProPublica’s Washington, D.C., newsroom. Previously, she covered the intersection of race, politics, youth, and immigration for The Boston Globe. She shared a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and was Pulitzer finalist as a member of the Globe‘s Spotlight Team investigation into racism in Boston. Before her time at the Globe, Akilah covered education and public safety for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale. She is a graduate of the University of Miami and alum of the John S. Knight Journalism Fellowships at Stanford University.