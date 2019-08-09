A. Abbas Naqvi was born and raised in New York and currently resides in Philadelphia. He holds a doctorate degree in Computational and Integrative Biology and is currently a research scientist affiliated with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania in the fields of cancer and RNA biology. He has also been involved with national and international initiatives related to human rights, social justice and politics. You can follow him on Twitter at @aanaqvi.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-