A. Abbas Naqvi

A. Abbas Naqvi was born and raised in New York and currently resides in Philadelphia. He holds a doctorate degree in Computational and Integrative Biology and is currently a research scientist affiliated with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania in the fields of cancer and RNA biology. He has also been involved with national and international initiatives related to human rights, social justice and politics. You can follow him on Twitter at @aanaqvi.

Truthout
August 9, 2019