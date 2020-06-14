The Movement to Uplift Black Lives and Defund Police Can No Longer Be Ignored

John Lamparski / NurPhoto via Getty Images

On May 25, 2020, the nation ignited after a bystander posted a horrific video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

Now the movement to uplift Black lives, and to defund and dismantle police departments where officers disproportionately kill and brutalize African-American men and women, has grown to a point where it can no longer be ignored.

We’ll hear from activists in Minneapolis, mourners in Houston, and we’ll go to our archives for an interview with the brother of Yuvette Henderson. She was killed by Emeryville police in 2015.

Special thanks to Davey D of Hard Knock Radio, and Rebecca McDonald from BFRESH Productions for allowing us to use field recordings from Minneapolis.

Featuring:

Stephen Jackson, George Floyd’s friend and former NBA player

Valarie Castile, BLM activist and Philando Castile’s mother

Lisa Bender, President of the Minneapolis City Council

Alicia Garza, Co-founder of Black Lives Matter

Brooke Williams, George Floyd’s niece

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas

Jamison Robinson, Yuvette Henderson’s brother

Rev. Al Sharpton

Credits Making Contact Staff: Executive Director: Sonya Green

Sonya Green Staff Producers: Anita Johnson, Monica Lopez, Salima Hamirani

Anita Johnson, Monica Lopez, Salima Hamirani Web updates: Sabine Blaizin

Sabine Blaizin Director of Production Initiatives and Distribution: Lisa Rudman Special thanks for recordings: Davey D, Hard Knock Radio

Hard Knock Radio Rebecca McDonald, BFRESH Productions

Music:

“Black Ant”, Fater Lee

Fater Lee “Arbic Tallow”, Blue Dot Sessions

Blue Dot Sessions “Underwater”, Meydan

Meydan “Surreal Johnny Ripper Remix”, Ouri

