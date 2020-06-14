The Movement to Uplift Black Lives and Defund Police Can No Longer Be Ignored

On May 25, 2020, the nation ignited after a bystander posted a horrific video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.
Now the movement to uplift Black lives, and to defund and dismantle police departments where officers disproportionately kill and brutalize African-American men and women, has grown to a point where it can no longer be ignored.
We’ll hear from activists in Minneapolis, mourners in Houston, and we’ll go to our archives for an interview with the brother of Yuvette Henderson. She was killed by Emeryville police in 2015.
Special thanks to Davey D of Hard Knock Radio, and Rebecca McDonald from BFRESH Productions for allowing us to use field recordings from Minneapolis.
Featuring:
Stephen Jackson, George Floyd’s friend and former NBA player
Valarie Castile, BLM activist and Philando Castile’s mother
Lisa Bender, President of the Minneapolis City Council
Alicia Garza, Co-founder of Black Lives Matter
Brooke Williams, George Floyd’s niece
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas
Jamison Robinson, Yuvette Henderson’s brother
Rev. Al Sharpton
