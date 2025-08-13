Wildfires Are Sweeping Across Europe, Accelerated by Climate Crisis

Fire-related deaths have been reported in Turkey, Spain, Montenegro, and Albania.

With firefighters in southern Europe battling blazes that have killed people in multiple countries and forced thousands to evacuate, Spain’s environment minister on Wednesday called the wildfires a “clear warning” of the climate emergency driven by the fossil fuel industry.

While authorities have cited a variety of causes for current fires across the continent, from arson to “careless farming practices, improperly maintained power cables, and summer lightning storms,” scientists have long stressed that wildfires are getting worse as humanity heats the planet with fossil fuels.

The Spanish minister, Sara Aagesen, told the radio network Cadena SER that “the fires are one of the parts of the impact of that climate change, which is why we have to do all we can when it comes to prevention.”

“Our country is especially vulnerable to climate change. We have resources now but, given that the scientific evidence and the general expectation point to it having an ever greater impact, we need to work to reinforce and professionalize those resources,” Aagesen added in remarks translated by The Guardian.

Firefighters are struggling to control wildfires blazing across Europe during a severe heatwave. pic.twitter.com/ndHTbNx6RM — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 13, 2025

The Spanish meteorological agency, AEMET, said on social media Wednesday that “the danger of wildfires continues at very high or extreme levels in most of Spain, despite the likelihood of showers in many areas,” and urged residents to “take extreme precautions!”

The heatwave impacting Spain “peaked on Tuesday with temperatures as high as 45°C (113°F),” according to Reuters. AEMET warned that “starting Thursday, the heat will intensify again,” and is likely to continue through Monday.

The heatwave is also a sign of climate change, Akshay Deoras, a research scientist in the Meteorology Department at the U.K.’s University of Reading, told Agence France-Presse this week.

“Thanks to climate change, we now live in a significantly warmer world,” Deoras said, adding that “many still underestimate the danger.”

Parts of Europe are once again facing intense heatwaves, with destructive wildfires affecting France, Portugal and Spain.



Find out more about the #StateOfClimate in Europe by reading our latest report: https://t.co/W9Wczjw9SP pic.twitter.com/o9vIHAvK7E — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) August 11, 2025

There have been at least two fire-related deaths in Spain this week: a man working at a horse stable on the outskirts of the Spanish capital Madrid, and a 35-year-old volunteer firefighter trying to make firebreaks near the town of Nogarejas, in the Castile and León region.

Acknowledging the firefighter’s death on social media Tuesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent his “deepest condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues,” and wished “much strength and a speedy recovery to the people injured in that same fire.”

According to The New York Times, deaths tied to the fires were also reported in Turkey, Montenegro, and Albania. Additionally, The Guardian noted, “a 4-year-old boy who was found unconscious in his family’s car in Sardinia died in Rome on Monday after suffering irreversible brain damage caused by heatstroke.”

There are also fires in Greece, France, and Portugal, where the mayor of Vila Real, Alexandre Favaios, declared that “we are being cooked alive, this cannot continue.”

🔥Fire danger forecast for 11–17 Aug shows extreme to very extreme FWI anomalies across Europe.



Highest risk in:



🇵🇹🇪🇸NW Iberian Peninsula

🇫🇷France

🇬🇷Greece

🇧🇬Bulgaria

🇷🇴Romania

🇸🇮Slovenia

🇦🇹Austria

🇭🇺Hungary



Also high in 🇸🇪Sweden, 🇳🇴Norway, 🇫🇮Finland:https://t.co/0AMcHI1gcy pic.twitter.com/RAWbrpbl6w — Copernicus EMS (@CopernicusEMS) August 12, 2025

Reuters on Wednesday highlighted Greenpeace estimates that investing €1 billion, or $1.17 billion, annually in forest management could save 9.9 million hectares or 24.5 million acres — an area bigger than Portugal — and tens of billions of euros spent on firefighting and restoration work.

The European fires are raging roughly three months out from the next United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, which is scheduled to begin on November 10 in Belém, Brazil.

