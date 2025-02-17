Washington Post Refuses to Run Ad Demanding Donald Trump Fire Elon Musk

The ad had been scheduled to be delivered to members of Congress as well as subscribers at the Pentagon and White House.

Critics of the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post are targeting the newspaper over its “gutless” refusal to run a paid wrap-around advertisement that makes a prominent demand for President Donald Trump to fire mega-billionaire Elon Musk from his cohort of inner-most advisers.

The special ad, at a cost of $115,000, was orchestrated by the pro-democracy watchdog Common Cause, a progressive advocacy group and had been scheduled to be delivered to members of Congress as well as subscribers at the Pentagon and White House on Tuesday. On Friday, however, the group was notified by the newspaper that it was backing out of the arrangement.

Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post didn’t want you to see our ad questioning who’s in charge of this White House. We wont’t stop holding power accountable. https://t.co/q7xijwZEsg — Common Cause (@CommonCause) February 17, 2025

“Elon Musk is attempting to run our government like one of his companies, and it’s hurting the American people,” reads some of the language of the campaign on which the ad is based. “Even more concerning is that President Donald Trump is allowing it to happen. It’s time to say enough and FIRE Elon Musk from any role within our government.”

The campaign, like the ad refused by the Post, points people to an online petition where they can back the demand Musk be fired and information to contact their members of Congress.

“Our elected officials are totally abandoning their duty to their constituents while Elon Musk does as he pleases,” reads the call to action. “Whether your senators are on the right, on the left, or in the center, they ALL need to hear from everyday Americans like us today.”

The Hill, given an exclusive for the story, reports that one of the ironies of the situation is that when the Post gave Common Cause a sample look at how the advertisement would appear, the example was a previously run ad by the the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), an industry lobby group, highlighting the new president’s promise to “end the electric vehicle mandate on Day 1,” which included an image of a smiling Trump with his thumbs up.

“They gave us some sample art to show us what it would look like,” Kase Solomón, president of Common Cause, explained. “It was a thank-you Donald Trump piece of art.”

According to The Hill:

The ad’s design features a large picture of Musk with his head tilted back, laughing, along with a cutout image of the White House and large white text: “Who’s running this country: Donald Trump or Elon Musk?” Lower down on the page it features smaller font text stating: “Since day one, Elon has created chaos and confusion and put our livelihoods at risk. And he is accountable to no one but himself.” “The Constitution only allows for one president at a time. Call your senators and tell them it’s time Donald Trump fire Elon Musk,” it says, followed by the URL FireMusk.org.

Here’s what the ad was supposed to look like:

Solomón said it was not clear why the newspaper made its decision, but it seemed very much to do with the nature of the ad’s content and possibly to with the political leanings of the Post’s owner, the second-richest man in the world after Musk himself. Both men have major business interests that could be injured if they run afoul of President Trump.

“Is it because we’re critical of what’s happening with Elon Musk?” asked Solomón. “Is it only okay to run things in The Post now that won’t anger the president or won’t have him calling Jeff Bezos asking why this was allowed?”

