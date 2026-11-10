Trump Attacks Massie After Lawmaker Files Impeachment Articles Against Hegseth

The president falsely claimed that Hegseth is “the most popular” military official in the country.

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President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance at a White House press briefing on Monday, attacking Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) following the lawmaker’s submission of articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Massie is “a sick, sick guy. There’s something wrong with him, actually,” Trump said during the presser. “Now he’s after Pete Hegseth. He doesn’t like Hegseth, but really, what has Hegseth done?”

“He shouldn’t be taking up the time of Congress, or the Senate or anything that he’s doing. The guy’s a stone-cold loser,” Trump added.

The president told the press that he didn’t watch Massie’s announcement of the impeachment articles. He also didn’t respond to any of the charges the lawmaker is leveling against Hegseth, instead focusing on belittling Massie’s character.

Earlier in the day, Massie filed eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, which included accusations that the defense secretary engaged in unlawful war or military actions, ignored statutes designed to minimize civilian casualties, and suppressed the free speech rights of members of Congress.

“Secretary Hegseth knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders to initiate war against a foreign nation,” Massie’s impeachment articles stated, adding that Hegseth “has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to civilians, the lawful conduct of United States military operations, the integrity and credibility of the United States Armed Forces, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.”

Trump continued his attacks against Massie on Truth Social on Monday night.

“Defeated Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, a total loser, is trying to Impeach perhaps the most popular and successful military official in the Country, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth,” Trump wrote.

“Pete Hegseth should be praised, not Impeached,” the president added.

On Tuesday morning, following a press conference in which Hegseth attempted to defend himself against Massie’s impeachment efforts, Trump again attacked Massie.

“Pete Hegseth gets an ‘A’ PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!” Trump wrote.

Despite Trump’s characterization of Hegseth as “popular,” several polls indicate that the American public is upset with him and wants him out of his position of power.

According to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted in September, 51 percent of Americans support impeaching Hegseth for “starting a war with Iran without authorization from Congress,” while only 34 percent are opposed to the idea. A Quinnipiac University survey from that same month found that only 34 percent of Americans give Hegseth a positive job approval rating, while 57 percent disapprove.

That same poll found that, unlike Trump, most Americans are not confident in Hegseth’s ability to lead the U.S. military, with 56 percent expressing that view and only 39 percent saying they have confidence in him.

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