Trump Administration Suspends Processing of Immigrant Visas From 75 Countries

Rep. Pramila Jayapal slammed Trump’s use of “lies, racism, and xenophobia to block entire groups of people.”

The US State Department announced one of the Trump administration’s most far-reaching efforts to restrict immigration to the country on Wednesday, saying on social media that it will pause processing of all immigrant visas from 75 countries and claiming people from those nations often receive public benefits after arriving in the US.

“The freeze will remain active until the US can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people,” reads the statement.

The countries represent more than one-third of the 193 countries on the planet and include Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Laos, Somalia, and Sudan.

The announcement comes as the administration is seeking to expand the definition of what constitutes a “public charge”—people who are likely to utilize public benefits.

President Donald Trump and his top advisers have long been fixated on the claim that immigrants and refugees overuse social services, and the White House has particularly been focused on the use of public programs by Somali immigrants following a fraud scandal in Minnesota.

Last year, the libertarian Cato Institute published a study showing that despite Trump’s claims, native-born Americans consume more public benefits than immigrants on average per capita.

Immigrants used 21% fewer welfare and public benefits than Americans born in the US, the study found.

“Trump is once again using lies, racism, and xenophobia to block entire groups of people from coming and contributing to this country,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

BREAKING: the Trump admin is suspending Immigrant Visas for 75 countries.



This racist, xenophobic, and cruel policy will keep families separated indefinitely and shows how anti-immigrant the entire Republican Party is. It must be reversed immediately.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/X1jvIaBmic — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 14, 2026

Late last year, the administration proposed a rule that would direct immigration officers to consider whether an immigrant would use programs such as Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and free and reduced-cost school lunches when deciding whether to grant them entry to the US.

A number of observers noted Wednesday that the State Department announced the visa processing freeze months before the US is set to host the World Cup — and 15 of the 42 teams that have already qualified for the soccer tournament are reportedly from countries impacted by the new policy.

A State Department official told Politico that the pause is not expected to directly affect tourist visa processing, but the outlet reported that “individuals could still face difficulties if their countries are subject to other Trump travel bans and restrictions.”

The US embassies in Haiti and Iran both posted warnings about visa restrictions on their websites.

Checked the US State Department visa guidance for the World Cup. At least two participating countries have alerts of suspended visas. With Rubio new announcement of visa suspension, this will likely expand.



The US should lose hosting rights. This is a travesty pic.twitter.com/wFsDmA0Xcp — Etan Nechin (@Etanetan23) January 14, 2026

“The US should lose hosting rights,” said Etan Nechin of Haaretz. “This is a travesty.”

