Trump Administration Moves to Gut Anti-Money Laundering Law

The announcement was panned by economists and other critics, who called the move an on-ramp for corruption.

The Trump administration announced Sunday it will cease to enforce penalties and fines on businesses that fail to adhere to beneficial ownership financial reporting requirements under the Corporate Transparency Act, an anti-money laundering law passed by Congress in 2021. The announcement was panned by advocates, economists, and other critics who called the move an on-ramp for corruption.

The Corporate Transparency Act, a bipartisan effort, includes a rule that requires many corporations and limited liability companies to disclose information on who owns and controls a business entity (also known as the beneficial owner) to the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Treasury Department.

“Exciting news!” wrote Trump on Truth Social when announcing that the Treasury Department would no longer enforce the reporting rule, which he called “invasive and outrageous.”

Garbiel Zucman, a professor of economics, reposted Trump’s message on X, and wrote: “Exciting news for tax evasion and money laundering!”

Economist and author Anders Åslund reacted to the update writing, “to oppose corporate transparency is to favor corruption.”

Supporters of the Corporate Transparency Act, which has faced court challenges, argue that the policy is an important step toward reining in anonymous companies, which are the preferred vehicle for moving around illicit funds.

Exciting news for tax evasion and money laundering! pic.twitter.com/gwZtKyCOXX — Gabriel Zucman (@gabriel_zucman) March 3, 2025

“God, this is grim,” weighed in author Oliver Bullough, who has written a book about global wealth and corruption. “The White House has killed the Corporate Transparency Act, which was itself a tiny first step in the marathon journey of stopping U.S. companies from being the most egregiously opaque shell structures on the planet.”

In a Monday statement, Ian Gary, executive director of the Financial Accountability and Corporate Transparency Coalition, called the move a “hollowing out” of the Corporate Transparency Act that runs counter to years of bipartisan work to “end the scourge of anonymous shell companies.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, for his part, said ceasing enforcement is a “victory for common sense,” according to a Sunday statement. “Today’s action is part of President Trump’s bold agenda to unleash American prosperity by reining in burdensome regulations, in particular for small businesses that are the backbone of the American economy,” he said. In response, Bullough, argued that Bessent doesn’t recognize that fraud “suppresses prosperity, rather than enables it.”

According to the announcement, the Treasury Department will issue a proposed rulemaking with the aim of narrowing the scope of the rule so that it solely applies to foreign reporting companies.

We’re resisting Trump’s authoritarian pressure. As the Trump administration moves a mile-a-minute to implement right-wing policies and sow confusion, reliable news is an absolute must. Truthout is working diligently to combat the fear and chaos that pervades the political moment. We’re requesting your support at this moment because we need it – your monthly gift allows us to publish uncensored, nonprofit news that speaks with clarity and truth in a moment when confusion and misinformation are rampant. As well, we’re looking with hope at the material action community activists are taking. We’re uplifting mutual aid projects, the life-sustaining work of immigrant and labor organizers, and other shows of solidarity that resist the authoritarian pressure of the Trump administration. As we work to dispel the atmosphere of political despair, we ask that you contribute to our journalism. Over 80 percent of Truthout’s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!