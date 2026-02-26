The decision came as the woman was hours into pre-surgery preparations, and already had an IV in her arm.

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

A Tennessee woman who sought to undergo sterilization surgery last week was abruptly blocked from receiving the procedure, with hospital staff informing her they decided they had a “duty to protect her sacred fertility.”

The woman, Mojo Foster, sought a salpingectomy, a type of surgery that removes fallopian tubes, after several years of trying various birth control methods to no avail.

“Since I was young, I’ve never wanted kids,” Foster told local news media. “And I’ve wanted to pursue sterilization since I learned that that was something that a person could do. I’ve tried a lot of different options for birth control. None of them have worked for me.”

Foster made the appointment at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown long before arriving at the hospital last Friday. Hours into her pre-surgery preparations, after she already had an IV placed in her arm, she was told by the Catholic Ethics Oversight Committee that she couldn’t undergo the surgery.

“I had spent a long time emotionally preparing, moving my schedule around it and just, you know, getting ready” for the surgery, Foster said. “Women I know with chronic health issues have always struggled to feel listened to by doctors. [But e]ven not having any like, chronic health issues, I’ve struggled to feel listened to by doctors.”

Foster is now waiting for a refund, having prepaid for the surgery.

The decision by Ascension comes less than a year after Tennessee Republicans passed House Bill 1044 into law last April. The law, otherwise known as the Medical Ethics Defense Act, grants doctors and medical centers the ability to refuse to perform a medical procedure if it goes against their morals.

At the time of its passage, opponents blasted the law as potentially discriminatory, allowing doctors to make such decisions based on a person’s identity. In this case, it appears to be based on Foster being a woman, as Ascension does have doctors who perform vasectomy services.

Ascension has faced criticism in the past over doctors making similar decisions. In 2024, the health group was found to have violated the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) Act for delaying emergency care for a woman’s ectopic pregnancy in Texas. Ascension refused to treat another woman for her ectopic pregnancy in Illinois last year, resulting in the woman losing her fallopian tubes.

Since 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court upended abortion protections established by Roe v. Wade, Tennessee has enforced its “trigger ban,” which, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights, “prohibits abortions at all stages of pregnancy, with limited medical emergency exceptions.” Carveouts for “emergency exceptions” are often still restrictive, however, as laws in states like Tennessee don’t provide guidance for when an emergency begins, or even what kind of situations are considered an emergency.

Foster cited Tennessee’s restrictive abortion law as a motivating factor for her to undergo the procedure.

“I went on birth control at a young age after being assaulted,” she said. “That’s another big reason I wanted to pursue sterilization. Because we live in a state that, you know, you can’t get an abortion.”

A terrifying moment. We appeal for your support. In the last weeks, we have witnessed an authoritarian assault on communities in Minnesota and across the nation. The need for truthful, grassroots reporting is urgent at this cataclysmic historical moment. Yet, Trump-aligned billionaires and other allies have taken over many legacy media outlets — the culmination of a decades-long campaign to place control of the narrative into the hands of the political right. We refuse to let Trump’s blatant propaganda machine go unchecked. Untethered to corporate ownership or advertisers, Truthout remains fearless in our reporting and our determination to use journalism as a tool for justice. But we need your help just to fund our basic expenses. Over 80 percent of Truthout’s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors. Truthout’s fundraiser ends tonight! We have a goal to add 143 new monthly donors before midnight. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger one-time gift, Truthout only works with your support.