Thousands Protest Outside Tesla Dealerships During Global Day of Action

Outraged by Elon Musk’s devastating contributions to the Trump administration, tens of thousands worldwide held “Tesla Takedown” protests at over 200 locations on Saturday.

Protests began the day in front of Tesla showrooms in Australia and New Zealand. They then rippled across Europe, including Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK. In the US, protests occurred in nearly every state, including the northeast, south, midwest, and west coast.

“Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he’s using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it,” organizers wrote on Action Network, which has an interactive map of the protest sites. “We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk’s illegal coup.”

Organizers also have a message for people with ties to the company: “Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.”

Since Musk began dismantling the federal bureaucracy as chief of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), critics have protested at Tesla facilities and posted videos about selling their vehicles on social media.

While protesting at the Tesla dealership in west London, Louise Cobbett-Witten told The Guardian: “It’s too overwhelming to do nothing. There is real solace in coming together like this. Everyone has to do something. We haven’t got a big strategy besides just standing on the side of the street, holding signs and screaming.”

Alainn Hanson, of Washington, DC, brought her mother from Minnesota to their first Tesla protest. She told CNN: “I’m sick of billionaires trampling over working class people.”

Here are some of Saturday’s actions:

Saint Petersburg, Florida

🚨 HAPPENING NOW: Protesters gather at a Tesla dealership in St. Petersburg, Florida.



Signs: "De-Musk America", "Stop Musk", "Deport Musk", "Swasticar" pic.twitter.com/ceQ8AqQ4VW — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) March 29, 2025

Cherry Hill, New Jersey

Protest in front of the Tesla dealership in Cherry Hill, NJ. Itwas still a mile long line about 3 hours after the protest started. Never seen anything like this in this part of the town. Democracy playing out and republicans are in for a shellacking in mid-terms! #TeslaProtest pic.twitter.com/Wrrf30hKtH — Tahir Qazi (@tahirqazi) March 29, 2025

Washington, DC

The crew in DC telling Musk: We're not gonna take it! #TeslaTakedown pic.twitter.com/wBRPuzwg6x — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) March 29, 2025

Tucson, Arizona

BREAKING: Protest Movement Targets 500 Tesla Locations During "Global Day Of Action" pic.twitter.com/uuaCZVm91s — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) March 29, 2025

Manlius, New York

Hundreds gather for Central New York ‘Tesla Takedown’ protest



https://t.co/KdSs7m5AY0 — Mybuddysully (@mybuddysully) March 29, 2025

Salt Lake City, Utah

Protest at Tesla dealership south Salt Lake City today pic.twitter.com/MKdgqxFz0N — Contra_anticia (@contra_antiscia) March 29, 2025

Vancouver, British Columbia

W 4th and Fir St. Vancouver BC, happening now: anti-Elon Musk protest at Tesla dealership. Many enthusiastic honks of support from passing motorists. pic.twitter.com/SAWy9VjWET — Aaron Pettman (@AaronPettman) March 29, 2025

Chicago, Illinois

Live at the Downtown Chicago Tesla dealership. Great energy from the crowd and big turnout. CPD presence but honestly not as much as I was expecting. Lots of cars honking as they drive by in support. Teslas getting booed by the crowd. pic.twitter.com/nThyno7Q1z — Valkryie Press (@Valkyrie_Press) March 29, 2025

And in London, England

