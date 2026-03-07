The Border Between Gaza and Egypt Had Just Reopened. Then War With Iran Started.

Did you know that Truthout is a nonprofit and independently funded by readers like you? If you value what we do, please support our work with a donation.

The Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on March 1 that all crossings in the occupied Palestinian territories — including the Rafah border crossing with Egypt — were closing until further notice following joint Israeli-American airstrikes on Iran.

Then, on March 3, COGAT said in a statement that only Kerem Shalom crossing will be gradually reopened to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, under security restrictions and procedures. It asserted that the other crossings, including the one in Rafah, will remain closed, and their reopening will be subject to a security assessment of the situation.

The closure of the Rafah crossing has heightened fear and anxiety among Gazans, as many are asking the same question: Will it last for a long time? Rafah is the only crossing that connects Gaza to the outside world without passing through Israel, and it has been a vital passage for the delivery of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of patients and the wounded.

In early February, Israel reopened the Rafah border crossing, allowing movement between the Gaza Strip and Egypt for the first time since Israeli forces took control of the border in May 2024. However, movement through the crossing remains limited to highly restricted categories, primarily patients referred for medical treatment outside the Gaza Strip, preventing students who received scholarships to study abroad and others from traveling.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 20,000 people in Gaza are awaiting permission to travel abroad for medical treatment. The ministry stated that the partial operation of the Rafah crossing is far from sufficient to address the scale of the humanitarian crisis. It also reported that critically ill patients allowed to leave for medical care face restrictive conditions imposed by Israel, leaving them mentally and physically exhausted. These include long hours of waiting, unclear procedures, and the constant fear of being turned back without explanation.

Mohamed Abu Laban, 42, whose leg was injured by explosive bullets, told me that he managed to obtain a medical referral. However, his name remains on the waiting list, and he is awaiting the moment he will be able to travel.

“I am suffering from a seven-centimeter bone loss and urgently need a bone graft. This operation cannot be performed here due to the lack of specialized medical staff and equipment,” he said. “I waited anxiously for the Rafah crossing to reopen, hoping to travel abroad for the surgery so I could stand on my feet again. When it finally opened, I faced restrictions and long delays. Then, just when I believed my travel was imminent, I was shocked by a complete closure following the Israeli attack on Iran. We still do not know when it will reopen. The risk of amputation haunts me every day.”

Rihab Abu Raidah, 22, told me that amid the horrific conditions in Gaza in November 2023 she still managed to apply for the Al-Azhar University scholarship in Egypt, as she has always dreamed of continuing her studies abroad. She told me:

I submitted my Tawjihi certificate and essays and applied to the Faculty of Media. Two weeks later, I received a message confirming my acceptance. At that moment, I was overjoyed. I waited for the Rafah crossing to open, minute by minute, excited to begin my new journey of learning. However, Israeli restrictions on the crossing made it impossible for me to travel. The sudden closure of the Rafah crossing due to the war with Iran has worsened the situation and left my entire future uncertain. It feels as though Israel is constantly finding new reasons to close the crossing and disrupt our lives. I put in so much effort to win this scholarship, and it breaks my heart that all my hard work may go to waste simply because I cannot travel through the crossing.

On the other hand, Israel has imposed restrictions over the past month on the return of Gazans stranded in Egypt. Those wishing to cross must obtain prior security approval from the Israeli General Security Service (Shin Bet), while Egypt submits lists of names for clearance. Israel also uses facial recognition technology and advanced surveillance systems to monitor people using the crossing to leave Gaza remotely, instead of maintaining a permanent physical presence of soldiers inside the exit terminal. Inspections for people attempting to enter Gaza are far stricter and more invasive. In addition, Israel has limited the number of people who are allowed to cross into Gaza, initially permitting only 50 individuals per day.

The Palestinian Embassy in Cairo launched an online portal for Palestinians stranded in Egypt and abroad who wish to return to the Gaza Strip. A Palestinian embassy official stated that around 50,000 Palestinians are expected to register under the partial reopening mechanism of the crossing. He noted that a similar number had previously registered following the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in October 2025, before registration was suspended due to the crossing’s closure.

The embassy explained in a statement that travel conditions limit each traveler to only two bags of clothing, and they must not contain any electrical or metal equipment. It also emphasized that cigarettes and medication can only be brought for personal use, and not in commercial quantities.

Awad Awda, 65, managed to return to Gaza after spending seven months in Egypt, where he had traveled as an escort for his injured grandson. Awda told me he was among the first to register on the online portal launched by the Egyptian authorities, eager to return home.

“The Egyptians were very kind and hospitable; they provided us with everything we needed. But for me, it was still exile. No place in the world can replace Gaza. I wanted to return — to touch Gaza’s soil and see my friends and family, whom I missed deeply,” he said.

Awda told me:

Our journey back to Gaza involved multiple inspection stages, beginning on the Egyptian side, then with a European team, and finally with the Israeli army. The trip was exhausting, both mentally and physically, due to repeated inspections and long hours of waiting. Many of the items I had brought as gifts for my family — such as phones, food, perfumes, and watches — were confiscated. After we crossed, gunmen supported by the Israeli army, known as the Abu Shabab militia, transported us to an Israeli military checkpoint. Along the way, they repeatedly said they were there to eliminate Hamas and even offered us the opportunity to join them. Once we were handed over to the Israeli military, soldiers asked for our full names and ordered us to board a bus. However, some people were separated from the group, beaten, had their hands tied and eyes covered, and were interrogated for hours.

These restrictive measures are widely seen in Gaza as a way to prevent residents from returning home. A Gazan woman, who is currently living in Egypt and was forced to leave Gaza for safety, told me over a WhatsApp call that she longs to return, but the crossing is the main barrier. She asked to be quoted anonymously due to her fear of Israeli harassment. She told me:

Life in Egypt is difficult because I don’t know anyone here. I left Gaza only when it was necessary, holding on to the hope of going back home. I want to go home. If not now, Allah knows when it might be. My name isn’t on the list yet; I only became aware of the registration link very late and registered in January. The waiting list is long because only around 50 people are allowed through at a time. I do hear about the harassment and torture, but I pray that Allah will make my return easy and safe.

Asmaa Sadam, 35, told me in a phone call that she and her children have registered on the Egyptian online portal and are now on the waiting list. She told me:

Every day, I wake up hoping to receive a call from the embassy telling me that I can return to Gaza. I know the journey will not be easy, especially after hearing the testimonies of those who have returned and seeing images of the crossing — surrounded by iron gates, barbed wire, and surveillance cameras. But I want to go back to reunite with my husband, whom we have not seen for 23 months. My children and I went to Egypt seeking safety, hoping he would join us later. However, the crossing was closed when Israel launched a military operation in Rafah in May 2024. Until now, we do not know when we will be able to return, as the number of people allowed to cross is limited, and priority is given to the injured, patients, and those living near the Rafah crossing. Moreover, the sudden closure of the crossing due to the war with Iran will further delay our return. It is deeply frustrating that all our excitement about returning soon vanished within seconds when I saw the Israeli coordinator’s post on Facebook. I do not know how long this closure will last, but I pray it will not continue for too long.

The closure of the Rafah crossing has crushed Gazans’ hopes. Although its initial opening was partial, restrictive, and never met the scale of people’s needs, we still viewed it as the beginning of life returning to Gaza. It is the only way for patients to travel abroad to receive medical treatment, for students who have won scholarships to pursue their studies in a motivating environment, and for those outside Gaza to return and reunite with their families. And it is a crucial entry point for the humanitarian aid infrastructure needed to help ease people’s daily lives.

We waited a long time to witness the moment when the crossing would finally open. However, it lasted for only one month before closing again, returning us to square one and leaving us asking the same question over and over: When will the crossing reopen?

