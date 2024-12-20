Starbucks Workers United Launches 5 Days of Strikes Across the US

The union now represents 11,000 workers at over 500 stores, while Starbucks continues to delay a contract agreement.

Starbucks workers launched five days of escalating strikes across the United States on Friday, accusing the coffee giant of reneging on its commitment to engage in productive bargaining talks with the union that now represents more than 11,000 baristas at over 500 stores nationwide.

The walkouts will start in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle on Friday before expanding “coast to coast” amid the holiday rush, Starbucks Workers United (SBWU) said in a statement announcing the strikes.

SBWU said the strikes are a response to Starbucks “backtracking on our promised path forward.” In February, the two sides agreed to “begin discussions on a foundational framework designed to achieve both collective bargaining agreements for represented stores and partners.”

But SBWU said late Thursday that the company — which repeatedly violated labor law in its bid to crush a union movement that has spread widely since 2021 — has “yet to present workers with a serious economic proposal.”

“This week, less than two weeks before their end-of-year deadline,” SBWU said, “Starbucks proposed no immediate wage increase for union baristas, and a guarantee of only 1.5% wage increases in future years.”

The strikes are expected to ramp up daily through Christmas Eve unless Starbucks “honors our commitment to work towards a foundational framework,” SBWU said.

Striking baristas are also asking allies to help bolster organizing efforts at Starbucks by “hosting small flyering events at not-yet- union stores” during the five days of walkouts.

Friday’s walkouts come as Amazon workers are also striking at multiple delivery hubs across the country over the e-commerce giant’s refusal to engage in contract negotiations.

Earlier this week, unionized Starbucks workers voted overwhelmingly in support of authorizing a strike to protest the company’s alleged unfair labor practices and to set the stage for a strong contract.

“It’s time to finalize a foundational framework that includes meaningful investments in baristas and to resolve unfair labor practice charges,” Silvia Baldwin, a Philadelphia barista and bargaining delegate, said in a statement. “Starbucks can’t get back on track as a company until it finalizes a fair contract that invests in its workforce.”

“Right now, I’m making $16.50 an hour,” she added. “Meanwhile, [new Starbucks CEO] Brian Niccol’s compensation package is worth $57,000 an hour. The company just announced I’m only getting a 2.5% raise next year, $0.40 an hour, which is hardly anything. It’s one Starbucks drink per week. Starbucks needs to invest in the baristas who make Starbucks run.”

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



