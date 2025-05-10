Rümeysa Öztürk Released From ICE Custody After Judge Cites Threat to Free Speech

The Tufts student was snatched on a Boston street in March and imprisoned for 45 days for writing a pro-Palestine op-ed.

Rümeysa Öztürk, one of several pro-Palestine scholars kidnapped and imprisoned by the Trump administration under its dubious interpretation of an 18th-century law and a Cold War-era national security measure, was released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody Friday following a federal judge’s order.

U.S. District Judge William Sessions III in Vermont ruled that Öztürk — a 30-year-old Turkish Ph.D. student at Tufts University in Massachusetts and Fulbright scholar — was illegally detained in March, when masked plainclothes federal agents snatched her off a suburban Boston street in broad daylight in what eyewitnesses and advocates likened to a kidnapping and flew her to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Louisiana.

“Thank you so much for all the support and love,” Öztürk told supporters outside the facility following her release.

The government admits that Öztürk committed no crime. She was targeted because of an opinion piece published in Tufts Daily advocating divestment from Israel amid the U.S.-backed nation’s genocidal assault on Gaza and its apartheid, occupation, ethnic cleansing, and colonization in the rest of Palestine. Öztürk was arrested despite a U.S. State Department determination that there were no grounds for revoking her visa.

“There has been no evidence that has been introduced by the government other than the op-ed,” said Sessions, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton. “That literally is the case.”

BREAKING: a federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to immediately release on bail Rumeysa Ozturk, a Muslim grad student at Tufts University who was abducted and abused by ICE agents, all because she wrote an editorial, yes, an editorial, critical of the Israeli government's genocide. — CAIR (The Council on American-Islamic Relations) (@cairnational.bsky.social) 2025-05-09T18:12:54.232Z

“There is no evidence here as to the motivation, absent consideration of the op-ed, so that creates unto itself a very significant substantial claim that the op-ed — that is, the expression of one’s opinion as ordinarily protected by the First Amendment — form the basis of this particular detention,” the judge continued, adding that Öztürk’s “continued detention potentially chills the speech of the millions and millions of people in this country who are not citizens.”

“There is absolutely no evidence that she has engaged in violence, or advocated violence, she has no criminal record,” Sessions noted. “She has done nothing other than, essentially, attend her university and expand her contacts in her community in such a supportive way.”

“Her continued detention cannot stand,” he added.

The Trump administration has openly flouted judge’s rulings — including a U.S. Supreme Court order — that direct it to release detained immigrants. Sessions’ Friday ruling follows his earlier order to send Öztürk to Vermont and Wednesday’s 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmation of the judge’s directive, both of which have been ignored by the administration.

Seeing that Öztürk was still in ICE custody hours after his order, Sessions reiterated his directive Friday afternoon.

“In light of the court’s finding of no flight risk and no danger to the community, petitioner is to be released from ICE custody immediately on her own recognizance, without any form of body-worn GPS or other ICE monitoring at this time,” the judge wrote.

Multiple media outlets reported Öztürk’s release Friday afternoon.

BREAKING: Tufts student Rumeysa Ozturk released. @OscarJournalist the only Boston TV reporter in Louisiana as she walks out of ICE detention facility. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/njiBDq9nLu — Abbey Niezgoda NBC10 Boston (@AbbeyNBCBoston) May 9, 2025

Mahsa Khanbabai, Öztürk’s attorney, told Courthouse News Service she’s “relieved and ecstatic” that her client has been ordered released.

“Unfortunately, it is 45 days too late,” Khanbabai lamented. “She has been imprisoned all these days for simply writing an op-ed that called for human rights and dignity for the people in Palestine. When did speaking up against oppression become a crime? When did speaking up against genocide become something to be imprisoned for?”

The Trump administration has dubiously invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which allows the president to detain dor deport citizens of countries with which the U.S. is at war, in a bid to justify Öztürk’s persecution. The administration has also cited the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, which empowers the secretary of state to order the expulsion of noncitizens whose presence in the United States is deemed detrimental to U.S. foreign policy interests.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio — who lied about Öztürk supporting Hamas — has used such determinations to target people for engaging in constitutionally protected speech and protest.

“We do it every day,” Rubio said in March in defense of the policy. “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visas.”

Rubio has invoked the law to target numerous other students who the government admits committed no crimes. These include Mahmoud Khalil, Mohsen Mahdawi, and Yunseo Chung — all permanent U.S. residents — as well as Ranjani Srinivasan and others. Far-right, pro-Israel groups like Betar and Canary Mission have compiled lists containing the names of these and other pro-Palestine students that are shared with the Trump administration for possible deportation.

Foreign nationals — and some U.S. citizens wrongfully swept up in the Trump administration’s mass deportation effort — are imprisoned in facilities including private, for-profit detention centers, where there are widespread reports of poor conditions and alleged abuses.

These include denial of medical care, insufficient access to feminine hygiene products, and rotten food at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center, where Öztürk — who, according to Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), has received no religious or dietary accommodations and had her hijab forcibly removed — is being held.

Öztürk also suffers from asthma and told Sessions via Zoom Friday that her attacks have increased behind bars due to stress. Dr. Jessica McCannon, a pulmonologist, testified that Öztürk’s asthma appears to be poorly controlled in ICE custody, according to courtroom coverage on the social media site Bluesky by freelance journalist Joshua J. Friedman.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was among those who on Friday demanded Öztürk’s immediate release, while other lawmakers and human rights and free speech defenders celebrated Sessions’ decision.

“Rümeysa Öztürk has finally been ordered released,” Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said on social media. “She has been unlawfully detained for more than six weeks in an ICE facility in Louisiana, more than 1,500 miles away from Somerville. This is a victory for Rümeysa, for justice, and for our democracy.”

In the United States, we guarantee free speech. No one here will lose their rights and freedom for publishing an op-ed. This is a win for the rule of law. Rümeysa is free! — Representative Becca Balint (@balint.house.gov) 2025-05-09T20:24:43.945Z

Seth Stern, director of advocacy at Freedom of the Press Foundation, said in a statement that “it is unfathomable that in the United States legal system, it takes 45 days for a judge to rule that people can’t be put behind bars for writing op-eds the government doesn’t like.”

“Without a system committed to its principles, the Constitution is just words on paper, and they don’t mean much if this can happen here,” Stern continued. “Öztürk’s abduction and imprisonment is one of the most shameful chapters in First Amendment history.”

“We’re thankful that Judge Sessions moved it one step closer to an end and we call on the Trump administration to release Öztürk immediately and not attempt to stall with any further authoritarian nonsense,” he added.

Amid President Donald Trump’s defunding threats and pressure from ICE officials, universities have told “many hundreds” of international students that they have lost their immigration status and must immediately self-deport. These notifications were based on the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) termination of students’ records on the Student Exchange and Visitor Information System (SEVIS), a database used by schools and authorities to access visa information.

Although DHS admitted in court that it had no authority to use SEVIS to revoke students’ status, the Trump administration still canceled more than 1,800 visas before reversing course last month pending an ICE policy revamp.

In addition to moving to deport pro-Palestine students, the Trump administration is sending Latin American immigrants — including wrongfully expelled Maryland man Kilmar Abrego García — to a notorious prison in El Salvador, and the president has repeatedly threatened to send natural-born U.S. citizens there.

As with Öztürk and other detained students, the Trump administration has dubiously invoked the Alien Enemies Act in trying to deport García and others. However, federal judges — including multiple Trump appointees — have thwarted some of these efforts.

On Friday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said that Trump and his advisers are “actively looking at” suspending habeas corpus as a means of overcoming judicial pushback against the administration’s deportation blitz.

“Well, the Constitution is clear — and that of course is the supreme law of the land — that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion,” Miller told reporters at the White House. No foreign entity has invaded the United States since Japanese forces landed in the Aleutian Islands in the then-territory of Alaska during World War II.

Critics pointed out that Miller’s proposal is, in fact, blatantly unconstitutional.

“Since it appears needs to be said: The authority to suspend habeas corpus lies with Congress, not the president, and is only legal during extreme circumstances of rebellion or invasion,” Democratic pollster and strategist Matt McDermott said on Bluesky. “Stephen Miller is full of shit.”

It wasn’t just Democrats and Palestine defenders who cheered Sessions’ ruling Friday. Billy Binion, who covers “all things injustice” for the libertarian website Reason, said on social media that the government’s “entire case against her is that… she wrote an op-ed.”

Anyway, I continue to be amazed at the number of people who claim to be free speech warriors while simultaneously weaponizing the power of the *federal government* to save them from words that offend them. Grim. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) May 9, 2025

“Hard to overstate how bleak — and frankly embarrassing — it is that the Trump administration wants to jail and deport someone for speech,” he continued. “In America.”

