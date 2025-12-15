Republicans Call for Muslim Americans to Be Deported After Australia Shooting

“Islam is not a religion. It’s a cult,” said Sen. Tommy Tuberville. “We’ve got to SEND THEM HOME NOW.”

Republican lawmakers are seizing on Sunday’s tragic mass shooting in Bondi Beach, Australia to call for Muslims in America to face collective punishment, in yet another example of the right’s ongoing campaign of Islamophobia.

In a post on X on Sunday, just hours after the shooting was first reported, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (Alabama) wrote that all Muslims should be deported.

“Islam is not a religion. It’s a cult,” he said. “Stop worrying about offending the pearl clutchers. We’ve got to SEND THEM HOME NOW or we’ll become the United Caliphate of America.”

“The mass migration of Islamic extremists destroyed Europe. Now, are [sic] witnessing it destroy Australia. We CANNOT allow it to destroy America,” Tuberville added in a second post shortly after.

Though Tuberville almost immediately seized on the attack to incite violence against Muslims, little is known about the shooters, identified by some sources as a father and son duo, Naveed and Sajid Akram.

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Arizona) also rushed to blame Muslims and call for Muslim Americans to be punished. “How many Muslim attacks do there have to be until we say enough?” he said.

In another post on Monday, Fine went even further, saying: “Diversity has become suicidal.”

“It is time for a Muslim travel ban, radical deportations of all mainstream Muslim legal and illegal immigrants, and citizenship revocations wherever possible. Mainstream Muslims have declared war on us. The least we can do is kick them the hell out of America,” he said.

New York City Council Member and Republican Minority Whip Vickie Paladino also called for the U.S. to “begin the expulsion of Muslims from western nations.”

The Republicans have been condemned for their comments. Dylan Williams, the vice president for government affairs for the Center for International Policy, said Tuberville should be removed from the Senate.

A Congressman says mainstream Muslims should be “destroyed.”



A Senator says Islam is not a religion and Muslims should be sent “home.”



A NYC Councilwoman calls for the “expulsion” and “denaturalization” of Muslims.



Fascist anti-Muslim bigotry is now explicit Republican policy. https://t.co/BhJIISXYwS — Dylan Williams (@dylanotes) December 15, 2025

“This is a U.S. Senator calling for the roundup and expulsion of millions of people based on their religion. It’s profoundly un-American, irreconcilably hostile to Constitutional rights and our foundational values. He is unfit for public office and should face censure and removal,” Williams said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said that they were listing Tuberville as an “anti-Muslim extremist” because of his comments and his recent attacks on an Islamic school in Alabama.

“Senator Tuberville appears to have looked at footage of [former Alabama Gov.] George Wallace standing in a schoolhouse door to keep Black students out and decided that was a model worth reviving — this time against Muslims,” said Corey Saylor, CAIR research and advocacy director, referring to Wallace’s infamous anti-integration stunt in 1963. “His rhetoric belongs to the same shameful chapter of American history, and it will be taught that way.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said Tuberville’s comments were a “disgusting display of islamophobia.” In response, however, Fine dug deeper in his anti-Muslim hate. “Islamophobia isn’t real. Fear of Islam is rational. You are a disgrace to the Jewish people.”

