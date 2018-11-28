Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith Wins Mississippi Senate Runoff

Mississippi voters on Tuesday elected controversial Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith to a full Senate term, putting an end to a tumultuous runoff election, the last federal election of the 2018 midterms.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, an incumbent appointed to office in April to fill longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran’s seat, defeated Democrat Mike Espy, a former U.S. secretary of agriculture under Bill Clinton, to become the first woman elected to the position in the state’s history. Hyde-Smith was already appointed to the Senate by Mississippi’s Republican governor, Phil Bryant, after Cochran resigned but faced an election to fill the remainder of his term. Because neither Hyde-Smith nor Espy garnered more than 50 percent of the vote on Election Day — both received slightly more than 40 percent — the race advanced to a runoff.

President Donald Trump, seemingly anxious to cap off the 2018 midterm election season with a Republican upset, urged voters on Tuesday to turn out for Hyde-Smith, the embattled Republican who has faced mounting backlash over racially divisive incidents that surfaced in the weeks following the general election. On Monday, Trump staged an intervention and swooped into the state, staging two rallies and one roundtable event, in an attempt to seal the deal for Hyde-Smith, whose candidacy has appeared uncertain in the final weeks of her campaign.

