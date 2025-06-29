Rep. Velázquez Touts Bill to Unmask ICE Agents During Rally at NYC Field Office

The bill bars agents from wearing facial coverings during enforcement unless medically necessary or required for safety.

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez on Saturday held a rally outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in New York City to promote her recently introduced No Masks for ICE Act.

“We would never accept it if the NYPD operated in masks without names or badges — and we shouldn’t accept it from ICE either,” Velázquez (D-N.Y.) said in a statement, referring to the New York Police Department.

“When agents hide their faces and identities they create chaos, fear, and open the door to abuse,” she continued. “Immigrant communities are left wondering if they’re being arrested or kidnapped. That’s not how law enforcement should operate in a democracy. This bill is about restoring basic standards and bringing basic transparency and accountability to immigration enforcement.”

As the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) works to deliver on Republican President Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations, federal agents, including those with ICE, have taken immigrants into custody while wearing masks and plain clothes — sparking alarm over abuse by anonymous agents and also copycat criminals.

Velázquez’s bill would bar ICE agents from wearing facial coverings during immigration enforcement, unless medically necessary or required for safety. It would also require written justification for any mask use, agents to wear clothing displaying their name and affiliation with ICE, and DHS to report annually to Congress on any related complaints and disciplinary actions.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement told CBS News on Saturday that masks are optional but that “ICE law enforcement and their families are being targeted and are facing a 500% increase in assaults… due to the demonization of ICE by hostile groups and irresponsible elected officials.”

“Politicians and activists must turn the temperature down and tone down their rhetoric,” the spokesperson added.

Immigrant rights advocates, legal experts, and Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) also joined the rally. He noted in a statement that “the past few months we’ve seen a disturbing pattern: masked, plain-clothes agents ambushing immigrants outside courtrooms and on city streets.”

“If their operations are legitimate and above-board, why is there a need for anonymity, and why don’t they need warrants to come onto private property?” Nadler asked. “This bill will put an end to those intimidation tactics, restore transparency, and ensure the public knows exactly who is wielding federal power in our communities.”

Today, outside 26 Federal Plaza, we joined Congress members @velazquez.house.gov + @nadler.house.gov, @thenyic.bsky.social, @legalaidnyc.bsky.social, and allies to spotlight the No Masks for ICE Act to call for immediate federal action to end secretive, unaccountable immigration enforcement. — Make the Road NY (@maketheroadny.bsky.social) 2025-06-28T16:11:58.899Z

The rally was held at 26 Federal Plaza, a 41-floor building in Lower Manhattan that houses an ICE field office and one of New York City’s immigration courts. Earlier this month, NYC Comptroller Brad Lander — then a Democratic mayoral candidate — was arrested by federal agents while escorting a defendant out of immigration court at the building.

On the 10th floor, “there is a holding area where immigration authorities have typically held a few dozen immigrants at a time for a few hours before transferring them to detention centers,” The New York Times reported a few days after Lander’s arrest. “But as the Trump administration expands its immigration crackdown, the space has become overcrowded and people sleep sprawled on the floor, sometimes for days, according to those who have spent time there.”

The Times also noted a letter to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem signed by nine of the state’s Democratic members of Congress — Nadler and Velázquez plus Reps. Yvette Clarke, Adriano Espaillat, Dan Goldman, Gregory Meeks, Grace Meng, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ritchie Torres—who want to conduct oversight of the field office, which they argue is a detention facility.

“Congressional oversight is essential to bring transparency to the conduct of the Department of Homeland Security,” they wrote. “Given the overaggressive and excessive force used to handcuff and detain elected officials in public, DHS’s refusal to allow members of Congress to observe the conditions for immigrants behind closed doors begs the obvious question: What are you hiding?”

Following the introduction of Velázquez’s bill, two Democratic lawmakers on Thursday introduced the No Secret Police Act, which would require all law enforcement officers and DHS agents to clearly display identification and their official badges when detaining or arresting people.

That legislation is led by Goldman and Espaillat, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and backed by dozens of their Democratic colleagues. Espaillat said that “if you uphold the peace of a democratic society, you should not be anonymous. DHS and ICE agents wearing masks and hiding identification echoes the tactics of secret police authoritarian regimes.”

