Puerto Rico Debt Vultures Give Big to Candidates to Influence Fiscal Board Picks

The vulture funds profiting off of Puerto Rico’s debt crisis, and the law firms that represent them, are donating to the political campaigns of the presidential candidates and key players in Congress who are involved in the selection of the members of the oversight board.

A review of the reports submitted by these candidates’ campaign committees to the Federal Election Commission shows that the vulture funds and their attorneys have donated just over $1.4 million to these candidates. These donations could influence key elected officials as they decide who the new members of the oversight board will be.

After serving for four years, one more year than what is established by PROMESA, three members of the oversight board, Carlos García, José Ramón González, and José Carrión III, resigned. In addition to these three vacancies, the terms of the members who still remain would have to be renewed, since PROMESA establishes that the terms have a duration of three years and require renewal once that period is completed.

Thus, the oversight board is in a transitional period, characterized by uncertainty about who its next members will be, the results of the elections, both federal and local, and the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump has the power to appoint new members of the oversight board before the general election in November. However, the presidential race between Trump and Biden will determine what type of executive branch the new board members will have to deal with over the next four years. For this reason, we also review donations to the Biden campaign.

The oversight board is made up of seven members. While the appointment of these members ultimately rests with the president, six of the members come from lists drawn up in Congress. According to PROMESA, the members of the board are elected as follows:

Two members of the lists presented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. Two members of the list presented by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. A member of the list put forward by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. A member of the list presented by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. A member chosen directly by the president.

Donations

We reviewed FEC reports from the Trump, Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, McConnell, and McCarthy committees from 2019 to present. The reports show that twelve vulture funds and nine law firms involved in the bankruptcy of the Puerto Rico government have been donating to the campaigns. These vultures are the ones that are still active in the bankruptcy proceedings.

Companies do not make donations directly. Most of the donations come from the employees, executives or owners of these firms. The following table shows the donations received by key politicians with power to reorganize the oversight board.

2019-2020 Campaigns’ Committees Donations Candidate Position Party Donation Donald Trump President Republican $182,643 Joe Biden Presidential candidate Democrat $1,124,224 Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the House Democrat $12,150 Chuck Schumer Senate Minority Leader Democrat $1,500 Mitch McConnell Senate Majority Leader Republican $81,450 Kevin McCarthy House Minority Leader Republican $71,800 Despite trying to project himself as the progressive candidate against Trump, Biden has received more than six times the donations from Puerto Rico’s vultures than the current president. The significant difference in donations seems to point to the fact that employees of these funds feel better represented by Biden’s policies. On the other hand, the Republican leaders, McConnell and McCarthy, far surpass the Democratic leadership, Pelosi and Schumer. The Senate Leader and the House Minority Leader have between them received about $153,000, while the House Speaker and the Senate Minority Leader have received $13,650.

2019-2020 Vulture Funds’ Donations Fund Candidate Donation Aristeia Capital Joe Biden $5,600 Donald Trump $1,000 Aurelius Capital Donald Trump $14,000 BlackRock Mitch McConnell $5,600 Joe Biden $100,044 Donald Trump $2,125 Brookfield Asset Management Joe Biden $2,800 Canyon Capital Mitch McConnell $30,600 Emso Asset Management Joe Biden $8,150 GoldenTree Asset Management Mitch McConnell $28,700 Mason Capital Donald Trump $81,200 Oaktree Capital Joe Biden $68,050 Sculptor Capital Joe Biden $3,550 Silver Point Capital Kevin McCarthy $16,200 Taconic Capital Joe Biden $58,900 Total N/A $426,519 The five funds that have donated the most are BlackRock, Canyon, Mason, Oaktree, and Taconic. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, tops the list, surpassing $100,000, mostly for the Biden campaign. Mason Capital stands out for being the fund that has made the most contributions to Trump, with $81,200. The twelve vulture funds participate in the litigations and negotiations around Puerto Rico’s central government’s plan of adjustment. In the case of BlackRock and GoldenTree, they are also participating in the restructuring of the debt of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). Both restructuring agreements are hanging by a thread as the COVID-19 pandemic completely changed the economic landscape. Law firms representing the vulture funds, and the oversight board’s attorneys, have also been donating to candidates’ campaigns. The following table shows their donations and the clients for whom they work.

2019-2020 Vulture Law Firms’ Donations Law Firm Client Candidate Donation Davis Polk & Wardwell Commonwealth Bondholder Group Joe Biden $77,550 Nancy Pelosi $1,000 Donald Trump $3,195 Jones Day Employees Retirement System Secured Creditors Joe Biden $57,751 Nancy Pelosi $250 Donald Trump $9,303 Kramer Levin Ad Hoc Group of PREPA Bondholders Joe Biden $47,080 Chuck Schumer $1,500 Donald Trump $70 Morgan Lewis QTCB Noteholders Group Joe Biden $134,497 Donald Trump $1,592 Morrison & Foerster Ad Hoc Group of Constitutional Debtholders Joe Biden $67,911 Donald Trump $1,187 Paul Weiss Ad Hoc Group of General Obligation Bondholders Joe Biden $381,526 Mitch McConnell $16,500 Donald Trump $1,975 Proskauer Rose Oversight Board Joe Biden $25,062 Kevin McCarthy $55,600 Mitch McConnell $50 Nancy Pelosi $10,900 Donald Trump $65,000 Quinn Emanuel Lawful Constitutional Debt Coalition Joe Biden $46,058 Donald Trump $942 Willkie Farr Ad Hoc Group of General Obligation Bondholders Joe Biden $24,653 Donald Trump $1,048 Total N/A $1,047,249

In first place is Paul Weiss, with $400,000 in donations. This firm represents the Ad Hoc Group of General Obligation Bondholders, a group made up of Autonomy and Aurelius Capital. Aurelius was the vulture fund that challenged the validity of the oversight board on the grounds that the appointments violated the appointments clause of the United States constitution. The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the oversight board.

By June 2020 Aurelius and Autonomy owned over a billion in central government bonds.

The second law firm that has donated the most in this electoral cycle – Proskauer Rose, with over $156,000 donated – is the legal representative of the oversight board in the bankruptcy court. In fact, the largest chunk of those donations comes from the board’s legal team leader Martin Bienenstock, totaling $120,600, going to the Trump and McCarthy campaigns.

Finally, Morgan Lewis & Bockius, a firm representing the QTCB Noteholders Group, ranks third with over $136,000. This group is made up of Davidson Kempner, Canyon Capital and Sculptor Capital. By June 2020 these three vulture funds reported to the court that they jointly held $1.9 billion in central government bonds.

