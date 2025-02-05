Progressive Groups Urge Senate Democrats to Obstruct Trump Nominee Confirmations

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to join Republicans late Tuesday in voting to confirm Pam Bondi as attorney general, making a corporate lobbyist, election denier, and loyalist of President Donald Trump the nation’s top law enforcement official.

But while Fetterman was alone among Democrats in backing Bondi’s confirmation, the 54-46 vote took place earlier than initially scheduled as Senate Democrats declined to do everything in their power to hold up the confirmation process.

Some Democratic senators have said publicly that they intend to delay Trump nominees as much as possible in retaliation for billionaire Elon Musk’s White House-backed rampage through federal agencies, but no member of the minority party objected to unanimous consent on moving forward with the Bondi proceedings, paving the way for Tuesday’s vote.

Christina Harvey, executive director of the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement that “Pam Bondi’s confirmation is just another example of what we’ve seen from the Trump White House and the Republican-controlled Congress over the last two weeks: a government of, by, and for wealthy special interests.”

“I shudder to think what Pam Bondi’s response will be when Elon Musk and his band of lost boys wander into the Department of Justice and demand access to computer systems where sensitive information about ongoing criminal investigations is stored,” Harvey added. “Bondi’s record of caving to big donors and corporate interests is exactly the opposite of what we need right now in an attorney general.”

In recent days, as Musk’s lieutenants have wreaked havoc across the federal government and moved to shutter entire agencies, Senate Democrats have made a show of opposition, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pumping his fists at a protest Wednesday outside of the Treasury Department building and chanting, “We will win!”

But as The Associated Press reported, Schumer’s chants were “quickly drowned out by chants of, ‘Shut down the Senate!'” And even as they’ve pledged to fight the Trump administration’s authoritarianism, Democrats have continued supporting the president’s nominees.

“People around the country are asking Senate Dems to fight back,” Indivisible’s Ezra Levin wrote Tuesday. “But today, 22 Senate Dems voted for yet another Trump nominee (Collins for VA). If yours voted the right way, thank them. If they voted the wrong way, do what you can to let your entire community know and express disapproval.”

Our Revolution, a progressive advocacy organization, implored Senate Democrats on Tuesday to “act as a real opposition party” by placing a “blanket hold on all Trump nominees” and “using every procedural tool available” to obstruct business as usual, “from quorum calls to blocking unanimous consent” — a procedure central to the day-to-day functioning of the upper chamber.

“This is not the time for silence or half-measures,” said Our Revolution. “Grassroots progressives demand bold, decisive action to protect democracy and halt this authoritarian takeover.”

Axiosreported Tuesday that “incensed Democrats are eyeing a wide-scale blockade of nominees that lasts far beyond the confirmation hearings for the boldfaced names in Trump’s Cabinet,” and Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) has vowed to object to unanimous consent on advancing Trump State Department picks over the Musk-led dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

But progressives said anything short of all-out opposition to Trump nominees — including sweeping refusal of unanimous consent — is sufficient.

“What’s happening right now is unprecedented, dangerous, and ultimately so far beyond anything approaching acceptable that there’s only one real option for congressional Democrats. Not a single vote for anything. Nothing,” wrote Stephen Miles, the president of Win Without War. “No more [unanimous consent]. No more votes for noms. Nothing. This has to stop.”

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.