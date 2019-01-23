Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley Win Seats on Committee Set to Probe Trump

Progressives applauded news Tuesday night that Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), and Ro Khanna (Calif.) all won seats on the powerful House Oversight Committee, which is gearing up to launch investigations into the Trump administration’s seemingly countless conflicts of interest and other possible violations of federal law.

“This is extremely exciting for anyone who wants to see a bunch of badass young progressives interrogate members of the Trump administration over the next two years,” wrote Splinter’s Sophie Weiner in response to the new appointments, which were unveiled by Oversight Committee chair Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.).

In a statement to Politico, Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) — a member of the Democratic steering panel that selected the appointees — expressed excitement about the new committee roster.

“I want people to be aggressive, especially on that committee. It’s good to have people who aren’t afraid,” Kildee said. “They’re going to be dealing with some pretty important stuff.”

After news of their appointments broke, Tlaib and Pressley — both of whom have said President Donald Trump should be impeached — signaled that they are ready to take full advantage of their spots on the powerful Oversight Committee.

“Tick tock,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter.

Coming to a committee hearing near you soon: pic.twitter.com/ZUALguSult — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 23, 2019

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.