Noem Reacts to Democrats’ ICE Misconduct Tracker With Thinly Veiled Threats

The Trump administration continues to squash, smear, and criminalize attempts to document or protest its agenda.

This week, Rep. Rob Garcia (D-California), the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, announced that they will be creating a website to collect information on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in an effort to track potential human rights violations.

“We’re establishing a misconduct tracker to systematically document abuse and civil rights violations by this administration — including cases where ICE has detained U.S. citizens and violated federal law,” the Oversight Democrats’ spokesperson, Sara Guerrero, said in a statement on the committee’s website.

She continued: “The tracker documents unconstitutional actions after they occur — it is not a live location tool. Creating this kind of investigatory record is routine and essential in any oversight inquiry.”

In response to Garcia’s announcement, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem posted what could be considered a not-so-veiled threat on social media:

In the wake of violent domestic terror attacks, bounties, and more than 1000% increase in assaults against our ICE officers, radical sanctuary politicians are now building a 'Master ICE tracker' to solicit and share information on the movements of our ICE officers. Let's call this what it is: a pipeline that will funnel information on American law enforcement directly into the hands of anarchists, domestic terrorists, and cartel members. I am working with @AGPamBondi to ensure that ANY individual who doxxes, threatens, or assaults our law enforcement officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

DHS and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi also condemned the Democrats’ to-be-launched website.

“It is SHAMEFUL that sanctuary politicians want to create a master ICE tracking website that will directly put the lives of ICE law enforcement and their families in danger,” DHS posted on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Bondi wrote on X, “@TheJusticeDept has ZERO tolerance for violence against law enforcement — we will prosecute any person who physically assaults our agents.”

The Trump administration has repeatedly attempted to squash, smear, and criminalize any attempts to document or protest its fascist, anti-immigrant agenda.

Earlier this month, Bondi took credit for Apple pulling ICEBlock from its App Store.

“We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so,” Bondi said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

During an appearance on Fox News in June, Bondi said of the app’s developer, “We are looking at him. And he better watch out.” She also said “shame on CNN” — which had run a segment on ICEBlock — for “promoting that app.”

ICEBlock’s developer, Joshua Aaron, has called it an “early warning system.”

“ICEBlock empowers communities to stay informed about ICE presence within a 5-mile radius while maintaining their anonymity through real-time updates and automatic deletion of sightings after four hours,” the website says.

According to ICEBlock, the app still works, but if it is deleted or the phone is reset, access to the app will be lost.

“Following pressure from the Trump administration, Apple has removed ICEBlock from the App Store,” a statement on the ICEBlock website says. “We are incredibly disappointed by Apple’s actions. Capitulating to an authoritarian regime is never the right move.”

