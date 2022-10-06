New Poll Shows Lauren Boebert and Dem Challenger Are Statistically Tied

Far right Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, who represents a conservative-leaning congressional district in Colorado, is currently in a statistical tie with her Democratic challenger, former Aspen city council member Adam Frisch.

Colorado’s third congressional district is decidedly Republican. In the 2016 presidential election, former President Donald Trump defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the district by 12 points. In 2020, Trump defeated President Joe Biden in the district by 5 points. That same year, Boebert — a Christian nationalist known for her racist and homophobic fearmongering — won her first congressional race by 6.2 points.

New polling commissioned by Frisch’s campaign, however, suggests that Boebert’s chance at getting reelected may be in jeopardy.

According to the poll, conducted by Keating Research from September 28 to October 2, Boebert has the support of 47 percent of voters in her district, while Frisch has the support of 45 percent of voters. Seven percent of voters are undecided, according to the survey.

The poll’s margin of error is 4.4 points, meaning that the candidates are in a statistical tie.

The numbers are unexpected — not just because the district has trended Republican, but also because it has become more Republican as a result of recent gerrymandering. The poll shows that unaffiliated voters are deeply dissatisfied with Boebert’s congressional tenure, and that public opinion in her district has shifted since the last Keating Research poll in July.

During Boebert’s short time in office, she has used Islamophobic language to attack Democratic Party members of “the Squad.” She has also fundraised for her congressional campaign by pushing the false claim that her opponents sought to take away people’s guns on the same day a mass shooting took place in her home state. On January 6, 2021, she voted against the certification of the Electoral College in an attempt to keep Biden out of the White House, and she has consistently downplayed the severity of the attack on the U.S. Capitol building since.

More recently, Boebert has celebrated fascist political victories in countries like Sweden and Italy, and has suggested that she shares the same beliefs as those extremist parties.

Boebert is one of “the leaders of the anger-tainment industry,” Frisch said this week. “And I think people are sick and tired of that, they want to focus on women’s reproductive rights, getting inflation under control, and making sure there is good funding for schools, especially in the rural parts of our district.”

