Op-Ed
Politics & Elections

New Legislation Would Expose the Financiers of the Capitol Siege

Trump loyalists storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
By
Published
Share
Share via Facebook Share via Twitter Share via Email

Throughout his scorching indictment of President Trump, lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin wove in quotes from eminent historic minds, including this one from his late father, Institute for Policy Studies Co-founder Marcus Raskin:

“Democracy needs a ground to stand on and that ground is the truth.”

Raskin’s trial team exposed a great deal of truth as they methodically made the case that Trump was “singularly responsible” for inciting the riot at the Capitol. At the same time, they laid out ample evidence that the assault was entirely predictable based on the former president’s track record of publicly egging on violent supporters.

As Raskin pointed out in Day 3 of the trial, Trump had “road tested” his tactics for inflaming mobs at his campaign rallies and through Twitter. Social media traffic leading up to January 6 made clear that dangerous extremist groups were planning a violent attack in the nation’s capital.

In her widely viewed Instagram video, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also recounted that the threat of violence seemed to be widely known, as she started receiving warnings from other members of Congress, including Republicans, a week before the actual attack.

If plans for the insurrection were no great secret, then the wealthy enablers who financed the “Stop the Steal” convergence should also bear some responsibility.

The impeachment trial shed no new light on who these financiers might be. And as journalist Casey Michel explained in NBCNews.com, they may forever remain anonymous:

We’re furious.

White supremacists, conspiracy theorists, and far right extremists have gone unchallenged long enough. The armed rampage at the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th was not the end of their attacks on democracy.

We urgently need to do more to fight against the far right and its violence — while we still can.

Please join us in our fury and help us amplify the voices of the authors and activists fighting for our future.

Donate Now