Nancy Pelosi’s “Winning” Strategy Is to Appease Centrists

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells The New York Times that the way to beat Trump is not through impeachment or championing progressive causes. To win, Democrats have to be more friendly to “centrists” — which is neoliberal-speak for the donor and corporate class which owns her organization.



If you cower, they (the mythical center of the electorate) will come.



Remember how well that smarmy strategy worked out when Neville Chamberlain tried to appease Hitler by granting him permission to invade neighboring countries in the belief the rest of Europe (and capitalist interests) would be spared? Even more recently, remember how well that worked out when Pelosi’s party thought it would be a great idea to run Hillary Clinton in 2016 and destroy Bernie Sanders at the same time? The polls and the pundits certainly thought she’d be a shoo-in to beat Trump.



So let’s double down on that winning strategy. If it doesn’t work out, it will all be the fault of the Deplorables, again. If it doesn’t work out, Nancy Pelosi personally will never have to suffer. Nor will the Democratic donor class, who are flusher with cash than ever thanks to Trump’s tax cuts and their investments in his military machine and prison-industrial complex.



It’s a toss-up as to whether Pelosi’s main problem is corruption or senility, or a combination of the two, when she posits that only a boring centrist can win in 2020. This boring individual will win by such a stupendous margin that Trump will never be able to challenge the results.



On the other hand, the results of a Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren victory could not possibly be stupendous enough to physically scare Trump out of the White House. Only a Biden or a Buttigieg or maybe a Harris would triumph in a landslide, which would bury Trump forever and ever.



Glenn Thrush reports:

Sitting in her office with its panoramic view of the National Mall, Ms. Pelosi — the de facto head of the Democratic Party until a presidential nominee is selected in 2020 — offered Democrats her “coldblooded” plan for decisively ridding themselves of Mr. Trump: Do not get dragged into a protracted impeachment bid that will ultimately get crushed in the Republican-controlled Senate, and do not risk alienating the moderate voters who flocked to the party in 2018 by drifting too far to the left.

“Own the center left, own the mainstream,” Ms. Pelosi, 79, said.

Of course, Pelosi’s version of center left actually skews more toward right of center. She neglects to mention that the “moderates” who did win their mid-term races were heavily bankrolled by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which refused financial aid to what she dismisses as the “exuberances” — including the victorious Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She also neglects to mention that such right-wing Democratic senators as Claire McCaskill and Heidi Heitkamp lost badly in their own bids for re-election, despite their soulless valiant efforts to appeal to the Mythical Center.



The tacit message of the Times article is that if Sanders or Warren win, Trump will not go quietly. But he magically will go quietly if Biden wins.



If you really want to dig right down to the center of the centrist Id, Pelosi doesn’t even want a Democrat in the White House. She’d rather dance the triangulation tango with Trump for four more years.



Pelosi is trying to gaslight the electorate at the same time she dog-whistles her reassurances to nervous Democratic Party donors, who have made no secret of the fact that they dread Sanders or Warren in the White House, because both these candidates threaten to unconscionably use their power to serve people who don’t have has much money as the big donors and the corporate lobbyists do.



She claims that if Democrats would just cringe pragmatically and appease Trump now, he will be less nasty and dangerous, less likely to irrevocably poison the minds of the malleable against the Democrats during the primaries and the general election. She bizarrely calls this her “cold-blooded plan” for victory. I’ll grant her the cold-blooded part. And I’ll even compliment her for having one hell of an overdeveloped lizard brain to go along with all that ice in her veins.



Her strategy amounts to pretending to be scared and disgusted by the Trump administration in public, but being complicit with, and accommodating to, the Trump administration in private. Pelosi seems confident that the actual public is not reading about this cynical strategy in the Times, mostly because they probably can’t afford the subscription, despite working several jobs. And if the bottom 80 percent or so of the reading public are perusing the Times, maybe Pelosi can instill the requisite doubt and fear into their psyches. I doubt that she cares about anybody but her donors. The underlying message to her real constituents is that she’s got their backs. She’s cold-bloodedly pushing the scales. Hers and theirs.



One thing to keep in mind about many Times articles and op-eds is that they are essentially telegraphed messages from the rich to the rich. But in a show of egalitarianism, they are happy to offer the lesser people a tiny box with which to share their expertise (1,500 characters or less) with their peers. If you are very lucky, your comment will be accepted by some mystery algorithm and make it into print. If you write from a centrist, pragmatic point of view, a human moderator is very likely to award you a coveted golden “Times Pick” icon. This digital badge of honor is the equivalent of a jolt of dopamine, and will encourage you to write more centrist — and influential! — comments in the future.

*Update, 5/5: Boy, do I ever feel dope-amined. After suppressing my submitted comment on a Maureen Dowd column for about five hours last night, the moderators not only finally published it, they awarded it a coveted Times Pick! I must have subconsciously inserted some pragmatism in there — but more likely, they viewed it as a hook for all the self-avowed “centrists” in Timesland to digitally venture forth to set me straight, to insist that yes, they really do exist, and that befuddled old me must not let the Perfect be the Enemy of the Good.

I have a bone to pick with Dowd’s odd, but typically “insidery” characterization of Attorney General Barr as a heretofore revered elder statesman in Washington, before Trump ruined his stellar reputation. How soon she and her corporate media cohort forget that it was Barr who orchestrated a pardon for (among others in the Iran-Contra scandal) Elliot Abrams — who has returned bigger and meaner than ever to spread more mayhem in Latin America via the ongoing U.S.-led Venezuela coup attempt.

My comment is basically a rehash of the stuff I’ve been writing recently at Sardonicky, but I’ll repost it here anyway:

No shock that D.C. insiders saw Barr as an upright member of the legal establishment, despite his crafting of pardons for war criminals under Bush Sr. In an ethical system, he would have been divested of the respectability badge decades ago.

He served corrupt power then, and he serves corrupt power now. Yet somehow, Trump has suddenly and single-handedly corrupted an honorable man. This narrative speaks to the rot in the entire political establishment and the media’s complicity in it. The media who so slavishly treated Mueller as a virtual Father of Our Country are now dissing him as a Deadbeat Dad for not sending Barr to the rhetorical naughty chair sooner. Why would he, when “tradition” also dictates that no sitting president, not even Trump, can ever be taken to the legal woodshed and indicted?

Nancy Pelosi herself says impeachment is off the table, claiming that this Constitutional remedy would only embolden Trump to act brattier. In effect, she’s the parent who yells a lot and threatens her kid with punishment but never follows through, which only emboldens the kid and his feral gang to act more brazen by the day.Meanwhile, in a Times interview, she says that only a mild centrist (not Sanders or Warren) can attract enough mythical centrist voters to beat Trump into enough of a quivering pulp to actually agree to vacate the White House when the time comes.

It’s Neville Chamberlain deja vu all over again.

“Appeasement Not Impeachment For Our Time.”

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.