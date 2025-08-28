Most US Voters Oppose Sending Israel Military Aid, Say It’s Committing Genocide

Did you know that Truthout is a nonprofit and independently funded by readers like you? If you value what we do, please support our work with a donation.

New polling finds that opposition to sending more military aid to Israel has hit another record high among U.S. voters, further widening the gap between U.S. policy and American opinion as Israel’s genocide continues without an end in sight.

In a poll released Wednesday, Quinnipiac found that 60 percent of voters now say they oppose sending more military assistance to Israel to aid in its siege of Gaza. This is the highest level of opposition since Quinnipiac asked this question in November 2023, when only 39 percent of Americans were against sending aid.

Now, only 32 percent of Americans support sending more aid, the polling found. This includes only 18 percent of Democrats, with 75 percent saying they oppose sending more aid.

This may be because a growing number of Americans say that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Half of those polled said that Israel is committing genocide, while 35 percent said Israel was not, and 15 percent said they didn’t know.

A whopping 77 percent of Democrats said that they believe Israel is committing genocide.

The findings underscore the wide gaps between public opinion and the actions of political officials. President Donald Trump has been a major backer of Israel’s genocide, giving Israeli officials independence to operate as they wish even as they have openly embarked on a plot to illegally annex Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Just on Tuesday, members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) rejected a resolution that would have called on Democrats across the country to back an arms embargo to Israel.

The DNC resolutions panel instead backed a competing resolution that only called for a ceasefire in Gaza and for the “unconditional” release of all Israeli captives. The resolution did not include language to exert leverage over Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal, even though Israel has been openly sabotaging ceasefire negotiations for over a year at least.

Democrats “will continue to lose” due to their policies of rejecting any action in favor of Palestinian rights, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) said in response to the poll.

“The DNC voted down a resolution this week in support of an arms embargo. Enabling genocide is alienating the majority of Democrats who want the funding of war crimes to stop. Wake the fuck up!” Tlaib wrote on social media Wednesday.

The polling further suggests that support for Israel has cratered overall, not just in context of the Gaza genocide.

Sympathy for Palestinians over Israelis hit an all-time high in the latest survey since Quinnipiac began polling that question in 2001. Now, 37 percent of voters say they sympathize more with Palestinians than Israelis, compared to 36 percent saying they favor Israelis. This includes 63 percent of Democrats who say they have more sympathy for Palestinians over Israelis, compared to only 13 percent who say the opposite.

