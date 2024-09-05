Left-of-Center Parties: Macron’s Naming of Right-Wing PM Is Affront to Democracy

The French president rejected the candidate put up by the coalition that won the most seats in parliamentary elections.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday named the right-wing politician Michel Barnier as prime minister, prompting outrage from a coalition of left-of-center parties that won the most seats in recent parliamentary elections and argued that the premier should be chosen from its ranks.

The decision marks the end of an unprecedented period in which France hasn’t had an active government following the final round of parliamentary elections on July 7 and the previous prime minister’s resignation on July 16.

The election ended with the Nouveau Front Populaire (NFP), the left coalition, winning a plurality of seats at 32.6%, Macron’s own Ensemble coalition of centrist neoliberals winning 27.9%, and the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) winning 24.6%. NFP and Ensemble coordinated their efforts in the final round, forming a “republican front” to block the RN — a successful effort that drew praise from left and centrist figures across the world.

Barnier’s center-right party, Les Républicains (LR), once a powerful force in France, gained only 8.3% of the seats, yet emerged victorious in the prime ministerial sweepstakes following Macron’s negotiations with RN leader Marine Le Pen, who’s thought to have agreed to Barnier’s appointment. Without RN’s support, Barnier could be ousted by a no-confidence vote in parliament.

In late August, Macron rejected the NFP’s proposed prime minister, Lucie Castets, a little-known civil servant and economist whose nomination was itself a compromise reached by the parties within the NFP, which include the center-left Parti Socialiste (PS), the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI), and Les Écologistes, a green party.

Les Écologistes on Thursday condemned Macron’s choice, saying he was “obsessed with the preservation of his neoliberal record” and he’d aligned with the far-right.

“By appointing Mr. Barnier, who did not call for a republican blockade and whose positions on immigration resonate with those of the RN, to [Hôtel Matignon, the prime minister’s residence], Emmanuel Macron is turning his back on the millions of citizens who have created a historic republican blockade in France,” the party said in a statement.

🔴⚡ Un accord a été trouvé entre le président de la République, LR et le RN sur la nomination de @MichelBarnier | Il ne manquait plus que l'accord de Marine Le Pen, le RN confirme ne pas censurer un gouvernement #Barnier. pic.twitter.com/rKlaeE1n1n — Nouveau Front Populaire 🟢🔴🟡🟣🔴 (ex NUPES News) (@NupesNews) September 5, 2024

Normally, the French president names a prime minister within days of an election for the National Assembly, as the directly-elected house of Parliament is called. However, with no party gaining a majority, and Macron opposed to the NFP — the coalition had run on a platform of rolling back his anti-worker agenda — the negotiations dragged on, especially once the president announced an interlude for the Olympics.

In the French system, the president chooses the prime minister, who has power over governmental ministries, but a majority of the National Assembly must approve of the choice or the deputies, as members of parliament are known, can issue a vote of no confidence. Not since the Fifth Republic formed with constitutional reform in 1958 has the country gone so long without a prime minister.

Barnier, 73, was first elected to the National Assembly in 1978 and worked his way up, serving various key ministerial posts in the 1990s and 2000s under center-right Presidents Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy. From 2016 until 2021, he served as the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator.

Barnier was generally regarded as a centrist conservative but moved to the right in 2021, speaking harshly about immigration as he prepared a 2022 presidential run. The effort failed: He didn’t receive his party’s nomination.

Le Pen emerged in recent days as the “kingmaker” in the prime minister negotiations, according to Le Monde. With the backing of Ensemble and the RN, Barnier will be able to hold on to the job, as together the two blocs have more than 50% of the seats in the National Assembly.

Le Pen indicated at least a modicum of support for Barnier on Thursday, saying that he is “someone who is respectful of the different political forces and capable of addressing the RN.”

Castets, on the other hand, said she was “very worried” about Barnier’s appointment and called him “reactionary.”

“Michel Barnier is the continuation of Macron’s policy, or even worse,” Castets told Mediapart.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, standard-bearer of the French left and leader of the LFI, the NFP party holding the most seats, also decried the choice, pointing out that Barnier’s party did poorly in the election and hadn’t been part of the republican front. He said the “election has been stolen.”

Mélenchon has led an effort to impeach Macron for his refusal to name an NFP prime minister but experts say it has little chance of succeeding. Mélenchon’s allies are holding a rally on Saturday to call for the ouster of both Macron and Barnier.

Fabien Roussel, the leader of a Communist party that’s a smaller member of the NFP, called Macron’s move “a middle finger to the French who aspire to change,” roughly translated, in a social media post.

The PS, which includes such figures as former President François Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, hasn’t joined the impeachment call but was critical of Macron’s process. Olivier Faure, the party’s leader, called it an affront to democracy.

“Democratic denial at its peak: a Prime Minister from the party that came in 4th place and who did not even participate in the republican front,” Faure said. “We’re entering a crisis of regime.”

The transfer of power to Barnier was set for 6 pm local time at Hôtel Matignon on Thursday.

Fundraiser today – please read:

Truthout publishes the most pressing news of the day from an independent perspective – free from political influence, advertising pressures, and billionaire control. We’re able to traverse complex problems and dig deeper than the mainstream because of reader support. Your donation keeps our nonprofit newsroom online. If you found value in the piece you read today, please consider a tax-deductible donation to Truthout. Right now, we’re looking to find 100 new monthly donors in the next 2 days. Will you help us get there by starting a monthly gift of a few dollars? (Or, a one-time donation of any size).

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.