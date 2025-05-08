Judge Questions Whether Trump’s Hands Are Really Tied Over Kilmar Abrego García

At stake is whether some deported to El Salvador could be brought back to the US to receive due process denied to them.

At a hearing Wednesday on the status of nearly 140 Venezuelan immigrants whom the Trump administration hastily expelled to El Salvador’s notorious Terrorism Confinement Center, a federal judge told lawyers representing the detainees that there were “a lot of facts in their favor” regarding whether the White House has the authority to return the men to the United States.

During the hearing, Judge James Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., questioned U.S. Department of Justice lawyers to determine whether the U.S. has “constructive custody” of Kilmar Abrego García — a Maryland man whom the administration has insisted it can’t bring back to the country even though he was mistakenly sent to El Salvador — and other prisoners at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT).

If the White House does have constructive custody of the men, with El Salvador detaining them at the behest of the U.S. government, it would be possible to bring them back to the U.S. to receive due process — which DOJ lawyer Abishek Kambli reluctantly conceded they had not received before their expulsion.

Boasberg zeroed in on a comment President Donald Trump made in an ABC News interview last week about Abrego García, when he told reporter Terry Moran that he “could” make a phone call to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to secure the Maryland father’s return.

“You could pick it up and with all the power of the presidency, you could call up the president of El Salvador and say, ‘Send him back,'” said Moran.

“And if he were the gentleman that you say he is, I would do that,” Trump said.

On Wednesday Boasberg demanded to know if Trump’s comments were accurate.

“Is the president not telling the truth, or could he secure the release of Mr. Abrego García?” he asked.

Kambli replied that Trump was just speaking of “the influence that he has” but doubled down on the claim that the president’s position of power doesn’t equal legal control of constructive custody.

The White House has claimed it has no jurisdiction over the migrants even though they were sent to El Salvador under a $6 million deal Trump struck with Bukele.

Boasberg pointed to comments by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a visit to CECOT in which she suggested the U.S. is in control of who is sent to and remains at the prison.

“What about Secretary Noem saying CECOT is ‘one of the tools in our tool kit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people,'” Boasberg asked Kambli, quoting Noem directly. “Is she wrong about that?”

Kambli attempted to deflect the suggestion that the U.S. is paying El Salvador directly to house migrants, saying that despite Noem’s remarks, the administration has only paid “grants” to Bukele’s government “for law enforcement and anti-crime purposes.”

Boasberg also asked point-blank: “Is the United States paying the government of El Salvador to detain the migrants?”

Kambli did not reply directly, saying only that “there is no agreement or arrangement whereby the United States maintains any agency or control over these prisoners.”

At another point the judge forced Kambli to admit that — contrary to repeated claims by Trump — the U.S. Supreme Court did not rule in his favor regarding his invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, which the White House has used to expel people it accuses of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The Supreme Court lifted a block imposed by Boasberg in an earlier ruling on the Alien Enemies Act, but did not uphold Trump’s invocation of the rarely-used law.

“I know your client believes the Supreme Court upheld the invocation of the AEA,” Boasberg told Kambli. “You agree the Supreme Court never did that, correct?”

Law & Crime reported that “almost audible squirming ensued” as Kambli gave “several evasive answers” before Boasberg read the Supreme Court ruling verbatim.

“They did not analyze that precise issue,” Kambli finally admitted.

Former congressman Conor Lamb suggested Boasberg’s harsh questioning of the Trump administration is what is needed in the judicial system as the president continues his mass deportation operation and threatens due process rights.

“A country in which Trump can do whatever he wants to these people, say whatever he wants about what he did, but be protected from what he said in a case about what he did, is not the democratic country we have known or that we deserve,” said Lamb. “Judges, we need you now.”

Law & Crime reported that Boasberg “signaled an obvious inclination toward finding the U.S. does have constructive custody over the relevant Venezuelan nationals detained in CECOT” before ordering the Trump administration to provide sworn declarations regarding who has official custody.

At the end of this hearing, Judge Boasberg pushed the case forward and suggested the Trump admin will be forced to explain more about its control over the Venezuelan men we are paying El Salvador to imprison without trial. Discovery may start next week. https://t.co/Fo8k0oQ86o — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) May 7, 2025

The judge ordered the organizations representing the plaintiffs, the ACLU and Democracy Forward, to decide by Monday whether to request new documents and depositions from the government in the ongoing case.

In the face of Trump’s threats, we’ll never capitulate. At this moment, we are witnessing a terrifying array of anti-democratic tactics to silence political opposition, increase surveillance and expand authoritarian reach. Truthout is appealing for your support as Trump and his sycophants crack down on political speech. Nonprofits like Truthout could be caught in Trump’s crosshairs as he attacks dissenting groups with bad faith lawsuits and targeted harassment of journalists. As well, these attacks come at a time when independent journalism is most needed. The right-wing corporate takeover of media has left reliable outlets few and far between, with even fewer providing their work at no cost to the reader. Who will be there to hold the fascists to account, if not media like Truthout? We ask for your support as we doggedly pursue justice through our reporting. Truthout is funded overwhelmingly by readers like you. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation today.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.