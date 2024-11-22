Israel’s 48-Hour Raid on Jenin Kills 9 Palestinians, Destroys Areas of the City

Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in a military raid on Jenin that lasted more than 48 hours between Wednesday and Thursday. Local residents told Mondoweiss that Israeli forces entered the industrial area in Jenin late night Wednesday and headed towards the city’s refugee camp, where they clashed with Palestinian fighters. The Israeli army also took over several rooftops and installed snipers on the refugee camp’s perimeter.
Shortly before the start of the invasion of the refugee camp, Israeli forces raided the village of Kufr Dan, to the west of Jenin city, where the Palestinian Red Crescent said that its teams treated a Palestinian man wounded by a live bullet in the chest. The Israeli army told the Palestinian civil liaison office that it had killed two other men in Kufr Dan and withheld their bodies. Meanwhile, an Israeli drone bombed a Palestinian car traveling between the villages of Yamun and Burqin, west of Jenin, and killed at least one Palestinian.
In the refugee camp, the Israeli army pushed military bulldozers into the camp’s alleys, destroying several streets and fronts of houses, as Israeli soldiers broke in searching for weapons and fighters, according to local testimonies.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces besieged a house in the ‘Martyrs Triangle’ area at the entrance of the city, and ordered three men inside to hand themselves over. The men refused, which led to a brief exchange of fire, according to Palestinian media reports, and ended in the killing of the Palestinian men inside.
During the attack, Israeli forces withheld the bodies of five slain Palestinians and arrested an unspecified number, including a woman. Israeli soldiers also conducted field interrogations of several Palestinians, while Israeli bulldozers completely destroyed the ‘Schools street’ and partially destroyed a public playground in the eastern part of the city.
Jenin has been at the center of Israel’s offensive on the West Bank since October 7 of last year. Since the beginning of 2024, Israeli forces have killed 141 Palestinians in Jenin, and 215 since October 7 of last year, marking the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israel, followed by Tulkarem, where Israeli forces have killed 125 Palestinians since the beginning of 2024 and 185 since October 7 of last year.
Across the West Bank, Israeli forces or settlers have killed, since the beginning of Israel’s genocide in Gaza in October of last year, 793 Palestinians, including 167 children, 14 women, 13 elderly, two ambulance workers, one journalist, and 20 detainees.
Israeli forces have also wounded 6,250 Palestinians and arrested more than 10,000. Israel has also demolished an estimated 1,750 Palestinian properties, including 839 homes, displacing 5898 Palestinians.
