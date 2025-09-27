Inside the Campaign to Dismantle the Last Remaining Limits on Campaign Spending

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

The Trump Justice Department is reversing the federal government’s Supreme Court defense of longstanding campaign finance laws and is now urging justices to strike down some of the last remaining limits on election spending.

To defend the law in the upcoming case — which was initially brought by Republicans including now-Vice President JD Vance — the court has appointed a former law clerk who worked for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts. The attorney previously argued against government regulators and the expansive enforcement of anti-bribery laws, as he represented a top business lobbying group now fighting to repeal the campaign finance rule.

Taken together, the moves mean the little-noticed case is being surrounded by conservatives who could deliver the most sweeping campaign finance deregulation since the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United v. FEC decision opened the door to massive corporate spending and untraceable dark money flowing into the U.S. political system.

Also lining up behind the case are a constellation of powerful conservative groups and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who are pressing the justices to build on Citizens United and use this narrow and technical legal matter as an opportunity to eliminate what is left of America’s campaign finance restrictions.

“People don’t like how concentrated political money has become,” said Daniel Weiner, who tracks money and elections at the Brennan Center for Justice. “What this case threatens to do is eliminate one of the last meaningful guardrails.”

In National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC, petitioners are asking the high court to strike down a post-Watergate rule that caps how much political parties can spend in direct coordination with their candidates. That limit has long served as a firewall against donor influence. Now, experts warn that the government’s refusal to defend the rule could be laying the groundwork for its repeal, which could trigger a new wave of campaign finance deregulation.

The case began in 2022 when then-Sen. JD Vance and other Republicans argued that limits on coordinated spending violated the First Amendment. As expected, after a federal appeals court rejected the argument, Vance and his allies appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

Federal attorneys under President Joe Biden were poised to defend the campaign-finance rule. But with President Donald Trump back in office and Vance as his vice president, the Justice Department flipped. Now, Trump’s Solicitor General, John Sauer, is urging the Court to strike down the law.

“It’s a pretty unusual posture,” said Tara Malloy of the Campaign Legal Center, a government watchdog group. “And it certainly raises the question of exactly what type of arguments are going to be brought in defense of this law.”

In a brief submitted to the court in May, Sauer, best known as Trump’s lawyer in the presidential immunity case that held presidents can’t be prosecuted for official acts, called the legal precedent upholding the campaign-donation limits “grievously wrong” and “severely undermined” by subsequent decisions by the Roberts Court expanding political speech and easing corruption rules.

Sauer’s decision not to defend the campaign finance law marks a break from Department of Justice norms. While rare exceptions exist — such as the Obama administration’s 2011 decision not to defend a federal law that denied recognition of same sex marriages — presidents of both parties have historically allowed the Justice Department to defend campaign finance laws passed by Congress, including those they disagreed with.

Even President George W. Bush, who opposed parts of the 2002 McCain-Feingold Act that imposed new limits on campaign spending, still allowed his Justice Department to defend the law when it was subsequently challenged in the Supreme Court.

The Solicitor General’s office and federal agencies typically bring deep legal resources and institutional knowledge to high-stakes cases like National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC.

“It’s hard to replicate a situation where you would have the [Federal Election Commission] and the [Solicitor General] all defending the law,” Malloy added.

But now, with the Justice Department stepping aside and the Federal Election Commission legally barred from arguing before the Supreme Court, the justices have, in an unusual move, appointed an outside amicus curiae — or “friend of the court” — lawyer to step in: Roman Martinez.

Who Is Roman Martinez?

Unlike typical amicus curiae briefs filed by outside interest groups, an amicus attorney is a lawyer appointed by the Court itself to argue a position that would otherwise go undefended.

Martinez is a partner at international corporate law firm Latham & Watkins, where he heads the firm’s Supreme Court and appellate practice. In 2011, Martinez worked for the Mitt Romney presidential campaign and helped coordinate debate preparation for vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan. He clerked first for then-Washington, D.C. Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh and later for Chief Justice Roberts during the 2009–2010 term — while Roberts was deliberating Citizens United.

In 2018, during Kavanaugh’s contentious confirmation hearings, Martinez became a prominent defender of his former boss, appearing several times on Fox News to vouch for Kavanaugh’s “balanced, judicious temperament.”

Martinez also served in the Solicitor General’s office in the Obama administration before returning to private practice in 2016. Since then, he has led high-profile cases for corporate clients and political lobbying interests.

His most notable recent win came in Relentless, Inc. v. Department of Commerce, one of the cases that led the Supreme Court to overturn Chevron deference, a legal precedent that had long allowed federal agencies to interpret and enforce ambiguous statutes. The decision marked a landmark victory for conservatives and business groups seeking to kneecap government regulators.

In a 2024 interview, Martinez described a guiding principle in his work as challenging “government overreach” and “government arbitrariness or arrogance.” Martinez called Chevron “a doctrine that puts the thumb on the scale in favor of the government” at the expense of fairness, and said its reversal was a “major constitutional correction” that restored the judiciary’s role in “policing the boundaries on agency authority.”

Martinez did not respond to The Lever’s request for comment.

Though he hasn’t litigated campaign finance cases directly, Martinez has closely tracked the conservative legal movement’s objectives. In a 2020 podcast, he argued that the Court’s pro-business leanings stem from the laws it interprets, not judicial ideology. “There’s a concern,” he said, “that [agency power] has gotten out of control.” Still, he predicted the conservative-majority court would reshape the administrative state, reviving doctrines that would roll back agency power and expand judicial control.

Martinez is active in groups that reflect that worldview. He is a member of a group focused on government regulations run by the Federalist Society, a right-wing legal organization that has been an incubator of all the conservative, anti-regulatory justices who now populate the Supreme Court. And he advises the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobbying group, on lawsuits against the government

In 2022, Martinez authored a brief for the U.S. Chamber in Percoco v. United States, a political bribery case involving a top aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). In the brief, Martinez defended lobbying as a core democratic practice, writing, “Such petitioning for redress is a central component of American politics and self-governance.”

Martinez also argued that the lower court ruling convicting Cuomo’s aide wrongly went “beyond traditional quid pro quo corruption and moves too far toward criminalizing the appearance of influence and access.”

The Court ultimately reversed the fraud conviction and narrowed the scope of federal anti-corruption laws — a decision welcomed by business interests.

Despite Martinez’s conservative background, some legal experts are reserving judgment on how he will act during National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC.

“I would much rather give the argument to someone else than have the Justice Department make a half-hearted argument in favor of the law’s constitutionality,” said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “They’re either in it or they’re not.”

Weiner, from the Brennan Center for Justice, added: “You could make the case that appointing an amicus [attorney] who understands the thinking of the justices most likely to uphold the law could be a net positive. It’ll depend on the briefs he files.”

Malloy with the Campaign Legal Center said she’s confident that Martinez will take his role seriously and provide a good-faith defense of the law. But she warned that the arrangement has put the law’s defenders at a structural disadvantage.

“[I]t’s very different than when an agency with decades of expertise is defending their own law,” she said.

While Martinez was appointed to serve for the defense, his former client — the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — tapped a separate firm to push for the repeal of campaign finance rules. The lobbying group filed an amicus brief in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC, arguing that the spending limits make it difficult for businesses to use donations to coordinate their desired political messaging on issues like taxes and regulation.

“A restriction on the operation of a political party is thus a restriction on the operation of democracy itself,” it concludes.

A Narrow Case With Sweeping Stakes

With federal attorneys refusing to defend political spending limits in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC, the Democratic Party’s main campaign committees have also stepped in to help preserve the campaign finance law. In June, the Supreme Court granted the groups a formal role in the case, and they’re now represented by election lawyer Marc Elias, whose firm has led legal challenges against Trump-era efforts to weaken voting and campaign finance laws.

Republicans fighting the campaign finance rule, meanwhile, are represented by attorneys including Don McGahn, Trump’s former White House counsel, who helped secure the appointments of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. McGahn previously chaired the Federal Election Committee, where he worked to defang the agency from within.

While National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC focuses on only a specific class of campaign finance restrictions, the Roberts Court has a track record of turning narrow cases into sweeping precedents with far-reaching consequences. Exhibit A: Citizens United, in which the high court’s conservative majority used the case — which could have presented a narrower question of electioneering rules into a Trojan horse that made sweeping changes to campaign finance law.

At issue in the current case is a technical question: how much money can parties spend in coordination with their candidates?

Since the 1970s, federal law has capped the amount of cash that political parties can deploy at the behest of candidates. The rationale is straightforward: When a party spends money at a candidate’s direction, such as on advertisements, consultants, events, or other campaign expenses, donors can use the party as a pass-through to bypass the contribution limits that apply directly to the candidate.

Since 2022, party committees reported $241 million in coordinated spending, compared to over $858 million in “independent” expenditures on individual campaigns. Striking the coordinated-expenditure cap could shift vast sums into direct, mega donor-driven collaborations between parties and candidates.

Worse, legal experts warn, is what else the Court could decide as part of its ruling. If justices raise constitutional scrutiny of contribution limits in general, it may open the door to overturning Buckley v. Valeo, a 1976 post-Watergate ruling that upheld core elements of campaign finance laws and protected contribution limits.

That’s exactly what some Republicans are asking for. In a recent brief, Johnson and other GOP leaders urged the Court to adopt a “text, history, and tradition” legal framework used in a 2002 opinion by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas that expanded gun rights — and to discard Buckley altogether.

If enough of the conservative justices take that route, this case won’t just chip away at a political spending rule. It could tear down the country’s entire remaining campaign finance structure.

This isn’t the first time a solicitor general has undercut campaign finance law from within. In 1975, conservative icon Robert Bork, then Solicitor General under President Gerald Ford, famously filed two conflicting briefs in Buckley: one formally defending contribution limits and another casting constitutional doubt on the issue.

The tactic allowed the Ford administration to appear neutral on the matter while giving the Court a roadmap to undermine campaign finance law.

“I see a through-line from Bork’s arguments in the 1970s to the arguments that the conservatives on the Supreme Court are accepting today,” says Hasen at the University of California.

Now, nearly 50 years later, a Republican administration is taking matters a step further and offering no defense of campaign spending limits at all. Arguments in National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC could begin as early as December, and the results may mark the next step — or the final leap — in a decades-long effort to deregulate money in politics.

