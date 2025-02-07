Hundreds in Chicago Protest Israel’s Gallant, Wanted for Crimes Against Humanity

Hundreds in Chicago protested against a speaking event by former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday as he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visit the U.S. despite being wanted for charges of crimes against humanity by international authorities.

In a rally attended by over 500 people, according to organizers, anti-war activists condemned Gallant as he was slated to speak at Anshe Emet, a Chicago synagogue, in an event hosted by Friends of the IDF.

The protest was organized by the Coalition for Justice in Palestine, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, Palestinian Youth Movement Chicago, Jewish Voice for Peace Chicago, and IfNotNow Chicago. Demonstrators flooded the streets outside of Anshe Emet flying Palestinian flags, with the rally featuring several speakers, including a rabbi and someone who attends Anshe Emet.

“I have been a congregant here for six years,” protester Lev Gray told the crowd, pointing at the synagogue. “Last week, I found out that they would be inviting Yoav Gallant to speak here. I was horrified and I was disgusted.” Gray said that many other congregants of Anshe Emet have also spoken out against Gallant’s event.

Protesters charged Gallant with being guilty of committing genocide in Gaza. They read the ICC’s arrest warrant aloud and called for Gallant to be sent to the Hague.

“War criminals need to be held to justice. Hosting one in a synagogue is an affront to Palestinians and a disgrace to the Jewish community,” said Rabbi Brant Rosen, who attended the protest.

In a press release on the rally, the groups said that it is especially heinous that Gallant and Netanyahu are allowed to travel to the United States while being wanted for alleged war crimes while regular people in the U.S. are being targeted and criminalized by departments like ICE.

“That Gallant is travelling to the U.S. is a reminder that our country continues to enable violence and destruction at home and abroad,” the groups said. “While millions of people in the US are afraid to leave their houses due to ICE raids, war criminals who have extinguished bloodlines in Gaza feel empowered to go on U.S. speaking tours.”

Netanyahu fired Gallant from his position as defense minister in November, after Gallant had helped conduct Israel’s military through genocide for over a year. His ousting came just weeks before the ICC issued warrants for the two officials for using starvation as a weapon of war, targeting a civilian population and crimes against humanity.

Though Gallant sometimes butted heads with Netanyahu, the anti-Zionist groups pointed out that he is just as culpable in Israel’s assault of Gaza and has previously referred to Palestinians as “human animals” when he called for a “complete siege” on Gaza just two days after the October 7, 2023, attack.

“Despite these crimes against humanity, Gallant is frequently portrayed in mainstream media as a member of the anti-Netanyahu ‘opposition.’ His current speaking tour is an attempt to launder his reputation to that effect,” the groups said. “But no number of flattering media pieces can hide the fact that Gallant personally oversaw Israel’s assault on Gaza that has left scores of Palestinians dead and millions displaced from their homes.”

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!