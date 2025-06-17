Huckabee Suggests Trump Should Nuke Iran, Follow Guidance From “Heaven”

The evangelical pastor and ambassador to Iran told Trump he “will hear from heaven” with guidance about the war.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has suggested to President Donald Trump that he should use a nuclear bomb against Iran, urging Trump to listen to the voice he will “hear from heaven” and follow its guidance in making decisions about Israel’s war on Iran.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump posted a screenshot of the lengthy text he says was sent to him by Huckabee, an evangelical and Christian Zionist who Trump praises as a “Great Person!”

In the text, Huckabee says Trump’s current decision on whether or not to involve the U.S. further in attacks on Iran is akin to the decision President Harry Truman faced in 1945 — when Truman dropped two atomic bombs in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing hundreds of thousands of innocent people in Japan and decimating the cities.

Huckabee further says that he seeks not to persuade but to “encourage” Trump. “God spared you in Butler, PA to be the most consequential President in a century — maybe ever,” Huckabee writes. “No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945.”

The rambling message is extremely ironic, considering that Huckabee is suggesting that Trump should use a nuclear bomb against Iran in a war that was started by Israel to supposedly target Iran’s nuclear weapons program, though most of the targets and casualties so far appear to be civilian.

Huckabee also urges Trump to listen to “HIS voice,” an apparent reference to God, saying that Trump “will hear from heaven” about the issue.

Like many evangelical Christians in the U.S., Huckabee is a Christian Zionist who subscribes to the belief that Israel must dominate Palestine in order to bring about the end-times prophecy and second coming of Jesus Christ. Christ would then rule over Israel in the new age, where all people worship Christ or get eliminated and condemned to hell.

Some Christian Zionists have outright preached that Israel must claim dominance over enemies like Iran, who will try to destroy Israel as it pursues total control over Palestine. Huckabee has been heavily criticized for his erasure of the occupied West Bank, which he refers to as Judea and Samaria, and for saying once that there is “really no such thing as a Palestinian.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who has spent over a decade urging the U.S. to enter into a war with Iran, praised Huckabee’s text, saying it is “spot on.”

“It is now time to end this terrible chapter in the Middle East and start a new chapter,” said Graham, seemingly referring to an old neo-conservative fantasy of regime change in Iran.

The text, seeking to stoke Trump into using extreme force against Iran, comes at a fragile moment as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is openly urging Trump to attack Iran, lending Israel even more support on top of the current defensive backing from U.S. military assets.

Similarly to Trump’s statement on Tuesday brushing aside the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Iran isn’t pursuing a nuclear weapon, Huckabee’s invocation of a higher purpose echoes President George W. Bush’s bizarre reasoning for starting the Iraq War. Just months after the U.S.’s invasion initially began, Bush reportedly told an Israeli-Palestinian summit that he was “driven with a mission from God.”

It’s unclear what Trump’s next move will be. He has repeatedly said that his goal is to force Iran to capitulate on his administration’s demands for a nuclear deal. “COMPLETE SURRENDER,” he wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Trump has said that he may be sending Vice President J.D. Vance or his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff to conduct negotiations. According to sources cited by Axios, the president was reportedly considering striking Iran ahead of a meeting about the war with his national security team in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday.

