House Dem: Newly Released Rules Package Shows GOP “Doubling Down” on Extremism

Rep. Jim McGovern says Republicans are moving to further diminish the power of the minority party.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern said Wednesday that the House GOP’s newly released rules package for the incoming Congress shows that Republicans are “doubling down on their extremism” by moving to further diminish the power of the minority party and paving the way for a legislative agenda that rewards billionaires and large corporations.

McGovern (D-Mass.), the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee, said in a statement that the GOP’s proposed changes “would, for the first time in American history, shield the speaker from accountability to the entire chamber by making it so that only Republicans can move to oust the speaker.”

The provision in question states that a resolution to vacate the House speakership “shall not be privileged except if it is offered by a member of the majority party and has accumulated eight cosponsors from the majority party at the time it is offered.” Axiosnoted that “for most of U.S. history, any singular House member in either party has been able to introduce a motion to vacate.”

The new GOP rules package for the 119th Congress would also set the stage for fast-tracked consideration of a dozen Republican bills, including a measure to sanction the International Criminal Court and prohibit any moratorium on fracking.

Under the proposed rules, neither party would be allowed to offer amendments to the 12 bills.

