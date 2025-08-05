Rep. James Comer subpoenaed the DOJ and former and current federal officials, including former President Bill Clinton.

Today, Republican Rep. James Comer (Kentucky), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, subpoenaed the Department of Justice for files related to President Donald Trump’s longtime friend, Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sexually abusing and trafficking dozens of children. Epstein died while awaiting trial inside a Manhattan jail in 2019; his death was ruled a suicide.

Comer also issued subpoenas for depositions with several former federal officials, including President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as U.S. Attorneys General who served under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Trump, and Joe Biden.

In July, the House Oversight Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement approved two motions related to the Epstein case — one to subpoena former federal officials offered by Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pennsylvania), and another introduced by Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pennsylvania) to subpoena the DOJ for its files.

“Today was an important step forward in our fight for transparency regarding the Epstein files and our dedication to seeking justice for the victims,” said committee members Lee and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California) in a joint statement. “Now, we must continue putting pressure on the Department of Justice until we actually receive every document.”

Polling shows that 70 percent of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the Epstein files, and almost two-thirds believe his administration is hiding information about Epstein. Trump’s overall approval rating has dropped by six points since April, down to about 40 percent.

Bloomberg News reported that FBI officials had redacted Trump’s name as well as the names of other high-profile individuals from the files because, according to the outlet’s sources, Trump was a private citizen at the time the investigation began in 2006.

Trump had a years-long friendship with Epstein. In 2002, he told New York Magazine that Epstein was a “terrific guy” and “a lot of fun to be with.”

“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump said of his friend.

In July, The Wall Street Journal published a letter allegedly written by Trump for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. Trump has denied he authored the letter, which features a drawing of a nude woman. “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter says.

Despite their close relationship, Trump recently told reporters that he had rejected Epstein’s offer to visit his private island. Epstein owned two islands in the Caribbean, where girls were allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted. One victim said she tried to escape by swimming.

“I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island,” Trump told reporters in July. “In one of my very good moments, I turned it down.”

