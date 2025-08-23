DNC Vote on Israel Arms Embargo May Set Democratic Party’s Course on Palestine

At its summer meeting, the Democratic National Committee will vote on 2 rival resolutions concerning Gaza.

During its summer meeting next week in Minneapolis, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) will vote on two competing resolutions connected to Israel and Gaza.

Resolution 18 calls for recognition of a Palestinian state, a ceasefire, an arms embargo, and a suspension of military aid to Israel.

Resolution 3, which was introduced in response to Resolution 18, simply calls for a ceasefire in the region and the release of the Israeli hostages. The counter-effort is backed by pro-Israel officials within the party.

The dueling measures highlight the ongoing fight over Israel within the Democratic Party, which has further intensified as a result of the genocide in Gaza.

In a statement, Democratic Majority for Israel President (DMFI) and CEO Brian Romick said he was “deeply troubled” by Resolution 18 and warned that it would “sow division.”

“Should it advance, it will further divide our Party, provide a gift to Republicans, and send a signal that will embolden Israel’s adversaries,” said Romick. “As we get closer to the midterms, Democrats need to be united, not continuing intra-party fights that don’t get us closer to taking back Congress.”

Polling shows that Democratic voters are not divided on the issue of Israel. A vast majority of them now oppose the country’s actions in Gaza and want the U.S. government to stop supporting the genocide.

A June Quinnipiac poll found that just 12% of Democratic voters sympathize more with Israelis than Palestinians. A July Gallup survey found that just 8% of Democratic voters support Israel’s military actions in Gaza, while only 9% of Democrats have a favorable view of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

James Zogby is the co-founder of the Arab American Institute and was on DNC’s Executive Committee for 16 years.

“Resolution 3 is recycled Biden platform language that was bad then and worse now,” Zogby told Mondoweiss. “Resolution 18 tracks exactly where Democrats are today. The polls are clear, and so is the movement.”

“Our voters, our base, they are saying that they do not want U.S. dollars to enable further death and starvation anywhere across the world, particularly in Gaza,” Allison Minnerly, the 26-year-old DNC member who is sponsoring the resolution told The Intercept. “I don’t think it should be a hard decision for us to say that clearly.”

Although the Democratic base has shifted on Israel, lawmakers have largely stayed put. However, there has been some notable movement in recent weeks.

In July, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced two resolutions aimed at blocking arms sales to Israel, an effort that he had already spearheaded two times before. The measures failed again, but 27 Senators voted in favor of the legislation, the highest number yet.

Since the vote, several Representatives have indicated that they would support such measures in the House. This includes two Congress members who were backed by AIPAC in their primaries, Reps. Maxine Dexter (D-OR) and Valerie Foushee (D-NC).

Many believe that Gaza will emerge as a litmus test in the upcoming midterms, but the battle is already playing out within the party.

Earlier this month, a pro-Israel California Democratic Party official attempted to push a bylaw that would have prohibited State Parties from mentioning genocide, ethnic cleansing, or apartheid.

After Virginia Delegate Sam Rasoul, whose family was displaced by Israel, made an Instagram post criticizing Zionism, he was attacked by local Democratic politicians.

This week, protestors interrupted a town hall being held by Rep. Wesley Bell (D-MI) over his support for Israel and connection to AIPAC. Activists also disrupted an event being held by AIPAC-backed House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), who seemingly acknowledged that Israel was committing a genocide in her response.

Days later, Clark walked the comment back.

“Last week, while attending an event in my district, I repeated the word ‘genocide’ in response to a question. I want to be clear that I am not accusing Israel of genocide, ” said Clark in a statement.

Zogby says politicians like Clark and party operatives remain pro-Israel as a result of willed ignorance.

“The political equation still works against us because of money, fear, and habit,” he explained. “It’s the comfortable place to be for party operatives and many elected members, but if this resolution doesn’t pass, there will be a lot of upset people in the party.”

