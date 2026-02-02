As Trump’s DHS Ravages US, Schumer Says His Job Is “to Fight for Aid to Israel”

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said on Sunday that one of his most important jobs as Senate minority leader is to “fight for aid to Israel,” as the Trump administration’s masked federal agents continue their deadly raids of the U.S. with little to no pushback from Democrats.

In remarks at a breakfast gathering of Jewish leaders in New York City, Schumer said, “I have many jobs as leader … and one is to fight for aid to Israel, all the aid that Israel needs.” Part of the remarks at the ​​UJA-Federation of New York gathering were posted online by The Forward reporter Jacob Kornbluh. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) also spoke at the event.

Schumer went on to brag that the U.S. has sent Israel more military funding under his leadership “than ever, ever before,” referring to “many” threats that Israel faces in the region that Schumer does not specify.

The remark came a day after Israel killed at least 31 Palestinians, including six children, in an airstrike in Gaza, in its latest major violation of the ceasefire agreement.

“As long as I’m in the Senate, this program will continue to grow from strength to strength, and we won’t let anyone attack it or undo it,” Schumer said, referring to aid for Israel as his “baby.”

Implicit in that remark is denigration of those within his own caucus, like Senators Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), who have previously backed legislation to block aid to Israel as it’s committed genocide in the Gaza Strip.

On Israel, Schumer is seemingly aligned with the Trump administration. On Friday, the State Department approved nearly $7 billion in weapons sales for Israel, including 30 Apache attack helicopters and equipment for other vehicles — despite the “ceasefire” deal underway in Gaza and no other active wars with Israel ongoing.

Lawmakers said that the State Department once again bypassed Congress in order to approve the sale. The House Foreign Affairs Committee’s top Democrat, Gregory Meeks (D-New York), condemned the sale in a statement.

“Just one hour before doing so, the Trump Administration informed me it would disregard Congressional oversight and years of standing practice, and immediately notify over $6 billion dollars in arms sales to Israel. This is yet another repudiation by Donald Trump of Congress’ Constitutional oversight role,” said Meeks.

Meeks said that the Trump administration has “refused” to provide any senior administration officials for a briefing on the sale, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio has “failed to provide any justification or documentation for bypassing” review for the sale.

https://twitter.com/imeupolicy/status/2018374132241465381

In other words, the Trump administration approved a sale of arms to Israel likely completely without the aid of Schumer.

At the same time, Schumer is already facing criticism for his lack of energy in leading Democrats against Trump’s immigration raids. Schumer’s comments on Israel came just eight days after a Customs and Border Protection agent and a Border Patrol agent shot and killed Alex Pretti, and amidst near-daily news of violence and horrific deportations by immigration agents, who have been likened to the Gestapo by critics.

Just days before, Schumer had struck a deal with the White House to help avoid a prolonged government shutdown, funding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for two weeks while negotiations on his demands are ongoing. His list of demands, including ensuring immigration agents aren’t allowed to wear masks, does not include a decrease in the proposed budget for the agency.“

This is another reason I will be voting no on the Senate amended appropriations bill which includes ‘more security assistance to Israel … than ever, ever before,’” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California) in response to Schumer’s remarks on social media. “No House Democrat should vote yes on a bill that leaves in place triple ICE funding and massive aid to Israel.”

Press freedom is under attack As Trump cracks down on political speech, independent media is increasingly necessary. Truthout produces reporting you won’t see in the mainstream: journalism from the frontlines of global conflict, interviews with grassroots movement leaders, high-quality legal analysis and more. Our work is possible thanks to reader support. Help Truthout catalyze change and social justice — make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today.