As Death Toll Rises in TX Floods, DOGE Cuts May Have Set Victims Up for Disaster

Texas officials laid blame on faulty forecasts by the National Weather Service, whose expert staff was gutted by Trump.

As catastrophic flooding left scores of people dead and missing in Texas Hill Country and President Donald Trump celebrated signing legislation that will eviscerate every aspect of federal efforts to address the climate emergency, officials in the Lone Star State blasted the National Weather Service — one of many agencies gutted by the Department of Government Efficiency — for issuing faulty forecasts that some observers blamed for the flood’s high death toll.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that flooding caused by a powerful storm killed at least 27 people, with dozens more — including as many as 25 girls from a summer camp along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County — missing after fast-moving floodwaters rose 26 feet (8 meters) in less than an hour before dawn on Friday, sweeping away people and pets along with homes, vehicles, farm and wild animals, and property.

“The camp was completely destroyed,” Elinor Lester, 13, one of hundreds of campers at Camp Mystic, told the AP. “A helicopter landed and started taking people away. It was really scary.”

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said during a press conference in Kerrville late Friday that 24 people were confirmed dead, including children. Other officials said that 240 people had been rescued.

Although the National Weather Service on Thursday issued a broad flood watch for the area, Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd — noting that the NWS predicted 3-6 inches of rain for the Concho Valley and 4-8 inches for the Hill Country — told reporters during a press conference earlier Friday that “the amount of rain that fell in this specific location was never in any of those forecasts.”

“Listen, everybody got the forecast from the National Weather Service,” Kidd reiterated. “You all got it; you’re all in media. You got that forecast. It did not predict the amount of rain that we saw.”

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice also said during the press conference that the storm “dumped more rain than what was forecasted” into two forks of the Guadalupe River.

Kerr County judge Rob Kelly told CBS News: “We had no reason to believe that this was gonna be anything like what’s happened here. None whatsoever.”

Since January, the NWS — a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — has reduced its workforce by nearly 600 people as a direct result of staffing cuts ordered by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, as part of Trump’s mission to eviscerate numerous federal agencies.

This policy is in line with Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation-led blueprint for a far-right overhaul of the federal government that calls for “dismantling” NOAA. Trump has also called for the elimination of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, arguing that states should shoulder most of the burden of extreme weather preparation and response. Shutting down FEMA would require an act of Congress.

Many of the fired NWS staffers were specialized climate scientists and weather forecasters. At the time of the firings, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Natural Resources Committee, was among those who warned of the cuts’ deadly consequences.

“People nationwide depend on NOAA for free, accurate forecasts, severe weather alerts, and emergency information,” Huffman said. “Purging the government of scientists, experts, and career civil servants and slashing fundamental programs will cost lives.”

Writing for the Texas Observer, Henry D. Jacoby — co-director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change — warned that “crucial data gathering systems are at risk.”

“Federal ability to warn the public is being degraded,” he added, “and it is a public service no state can replace.”

On Friday, Trump put presidential pen to congressional Republicans’ so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a $4 trillion tax and spending package that effectively erases the landmark climate and clean energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act signed by then-President Joe Biden in 2022.

As Inside Climate News noted of the new law:

It stomps out incentives for purchasing electric vehicles and efficient appliances. It phases out tax credits for wind and solar energy. It opens up federal land and water for oil and gas drilling and increases its profitability, while creating new federal support for coal. It ends the historic investment in poor and minority communities that bear a disproportionate pollution burden—money that the Trump administration was already refusing to spend. It wipes out any spending on greening the federal government.

Furthermore, as MeidasNews editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski noted Saturday, “rural areas hit hardest by catastrophic storms are the same areas now in danger of losing their hospitals after Trump’s Medicaid cuts just passed” as part of the budget reconciliation package.

At least one congressional Republican is ready to take action in the face of increasing extreme weather events. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — who once attributed California wildfires to Jewish-controlled space lasers — announced Saturday that she is “introducing a bill that prohibits the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate, or sunlight intensity.”

“It will be a felony offense,” she explained. “We must end the dangerous and deadly practice of weather modification and geoengineering.”

