As 19 States Raise Their Minimum Wages, the Federal Rate Remains Stuck at $7.25

Over a third of US states are set to raise their minimum hourly wage in 2026, but worker advocates including Sen. Bernie Sanders on Wednesday decried a federal minimum wage that’s remained at $7.25 since 2009 — and just $2.13 an hour for tipped workers for over three decades.

Minimum wage hikes are set to go into effect in 19 states on Thursday: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

Increases range from 28 cents in Minnesota to $2 in Hawaii, with an average hike of 67 cents across all 19 states. More than 8.3 million workers will benefit from the increases, according to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). The mean minimum wage in those 19 states will rise to $14.57 in 2026, up from $13.90 this year.

Three more states — Alaska, Florida, and Oregon — plus Washington, DC are scheduled to raise their minimum wages later in 2026.

In addition to the state hikes, nearly 50 counties and municipalities plan to raise their minimum wages in the coming year, according to the National Employment Law Project (NELP). These include San Diego, California — where the minimum wage for hospitality workers is set to rise to $25 an hour by 2030 — and Portland, Maine, where all workers will earn at least $19 by 2028.

However, the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25, and the subminimum rate for tipped workers is $2.13, where it’s been since 1991 — and has lost more than half its purchasing power since then.

“Tipped workers can still legally be paid as little as $2.13 an hour, a system advocates describe as a direct legacy of slavery,” the advocacy group One Fair Wage (OFW) said in a statement Tuesday.

Sanders (I-Vt.) said on social media on the eve of the hikes: “Congratulations to the 19 states raising the minimum wage in 2026. But let’s be clear: A $7.25 federal minimum wage is a national disgrace. No one who works full time should live in poverty. We must keep fighting to guarantee all workers a living wage — not starvation wages.”

Yannet Lathrop, NELP’s senior researcher and policy analyst, said earlier this month that “the upcoming minimum wage increases are incremental and won’t magically turn severely underpaid jobs into living-wage jobs, but they do offer a bit of relief at a time when every dollar matters for people.”

“The bigger picture is that raising the minimum wage is just one piece of a much larger fight for a good jobs economy rooted in living wages and good benefits for every working person,” Lathrop added. “That’s where we need to get to.”

Numerous experts note that neither $7.25, nor even $15 an hour, is a livable wage anywhere in the United States.

“The gap between wages and real living costs is stark,” OFW said. “According to the MIT Living Wage Calculator, there is no county in the United States where a worker can afford to meet basic needs on less than $25 an hour. Even in the nation’s least expensive counties, a worker with one child would need at least $33 an hour to cover essentials like rent, food, childcare, and transportation.”

“Advocates argue that policies like President [Donald] Trump’s ‘no tax on tips’ proposal fail to address the underlying problem of poverty wages,” OFW continued. “While the policy has drawn attention, they say it is a headline rather than a solution, particularly since nearly two-thirds of tipped workers do not earn enough to owe federal income taxes.”

Frustrated by the long-unchanged $7.25 federal minimum wage, numerous states in recent years have let voters give themselves raises via ballot initiatives. Such measures have been successful even in some red states, including Missouri and Nebraska.

Rising minimum wages are a legacy of the union-backed #FightFor15 movement that began among striking fast-food workers in 2012. At least 20 states now have minimum wages of $15 or higher.

However, back then, “the buying power of a $15 minimum wage was substantially higher than it is today,” EPI noted. “In 2025, a $15 minimum wage does not achieve economic security for working people in most of the country. This is particularly true in the highest cost-of-living cities.”

In April, US senators voted down an amendment that would have raised the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour. Every Democratic and Independent upper chamber lawmaker voted in favor of the measure, while all Republicans except Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) rejected it.

As Trump administration and Republican policies and practices — such as passing healthcare legislation that does not include an extension of Affordable Care Act tax credits, which are set to expire on Wednesday and send premiums soaring — coupled with persistently high living costs squeeze workers, advocates say a living wage is more important than ever.

The issue is underscored by glaring income and wealth inequality in the US, as well as a roughly 285:1 CEO to worker pay gap among S&P 500 companies last year.

“Minimum wage doesn’t cover the cost of living,” Janae van De Kerk, an organizer with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Airport Workers union and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport employee, said in a video posted Tuesday on social media.

“Many of my co-workers have to choose between food on the table or health insurance, or the choice between having food and paying the electric bill,” van De Kerk — who advocates a $25 hourly minimum wage — continued.

“We shouldn’t have to worry about those things,” she added. “We shouldn’t have to stress about those things. We’re willing to work and we wanna work, and we should be paid for our work.”

