Advocates Say Plastics Treaty Draft Falls Far Short as Talks Near Deadline

As negotiations for a Global Plastics Treaty enter their final stretch in Busan, South Korea, environmental and human rights advocates warned Friday that national delegates are “sleepwalking into a treaty that will not be worth the paper it will be written on.”

The current treaty draft text, shared with delegates on Friday, excludes key civil society demands, such as a clear and binding limit on plastic production and a ban or phaseout of the most dangerous plastics and chemicals.

“Despite the majority support of promising proposals for a strong and binding treaty on plastic pollution, what we have currently in this text is far from what we need,” Erin Simon, WWF vice president and head of plastic waste and business, said in a statement.

A majority of the countries gathered for the fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) to advance a plastics treaty supports bans on the most dangerous plastics and chemicals, binding rules on production design to ease a transition toward a circular economy, sufficient financial support to make the treaty a reality, and a robust mechanism to strengthen the treaty over time. They are backed by nearly 3 million people in more than 182 countries who signed a petition ahead of the last round of negotiations calling for an ambitious treaty.

Since negotiations began on November 25, however, progress has been stymied by oil-and-gas-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, which called capping plastic production a red line, according to The Associated Press. At the same time, plastics industry lobbyists together make up the largest single delegation at the talks.

“It’s very simple: To end plastic pollution we need to reduce plastic production,” Simon said. “To do that we need binding global bans on specific harmful plastic products and chemicals. Despite the majority support of promising proposals for global product and chemical bans, the latest draft treaty text offers nothing of use.”

In order to bridge the gap on limiting plastics production before negotiations conclude on Sunday or Monday, Panama put forward a proposal on Thursday that would not set a numerical plastics production limit at this time, but would entrust signatories to do so at a later meeting. This proposal was backed by over 100 countries and was included in the draft text shared on Friday, alongside an option to eliminate the article on production.

Juan Carlos Monterrey, the head of Panama’s delegation, saw the inclusion of the country’s proposal as a step in the right direction.

“This is great! This is great,” Monterrey told the AP. “It is a big show of force, of muscle, for those countries that are ambitious. And also this shows that consensus is still possible.”

However, Monterey acknowledged to Reuters that his offering was a compromise.

“Most of the countries… came here with the idea of including a numeric target (of plastic reduction), but… we have put forth a proposal that not only crosses but stomped our own red lines… So we’re seeking all the other delegations that have not moved a centimeter to… meet us halfway.”

Environmental advocates and civil society groups warn that delegates should not chase consensus at the expense of ambition.

Graham Forbes, who leads Greenpeace’s delegation, told the AP that the draft was a “weak attempt to force us to reach a conclusion and get a treaty for treaty’s sake,” though he considered the inclusion of Panama’s proposal the one bright spot in the text.

In addition to the question of binding production limits, another sticking point is a ban on particularly harmful plastics and additives, which currently has not made it into the treaty language.

“What we have right now isn’t a treaty with common rules at all. It’s a list of measures so broad that they’re effectively meaningless,” WWF’s Simon explained. “For example, we don’t have bans, we have suggestions. We have lists of products and chemicals but no one is compelled to do anything of substance with them. Without political will to bind those articles, we would have zero chance of ending the plastic crisis, which is what we came to Busan to do.”

Some countries as well as plastics industry representatives argue that the treaty is not the proper vehicle to regulate chemicals.

“At this point the progressive majority has a decision to be made,” Simon argued. “Agree to a treaty among the willing even if that means leaving some countries that don’t want a strong treaty or concede to countries that will likely never join the treaty anyway, failing the planet in the process.”

WWF’s global plastics policy lead Eirik Lindebjerg added: “We are calling on countries to not accept the low level of ambition reflected in this draft as it does not contain any specific upstream measures such as global bans on high risk plastic products and chemicals of concern supported by the majority of countries. Without these measures the treaty will fail to meaningfully address plastic pollution. High ambition countries must ensure that these measures are part of the final treaty text or develop an ambitious treaty among the willing.”

On Friday, a coalition of observing civil society groups held a press conference in which they issued a statement making a final call for an ambitious treaty.

“Contrary to their excuses, ambitious countries have the power and the pathways to forge a treaty to end the global plastic crisis,” the statement, signed by groups including WWF, Greenpeace, Break Free From Plastic, and Friends of the Earth, said. “What we are severely lacking right now, however, is the determination of our leaders to do what is right and to fight for the treaty they promised the world two years ago.”

It continued: “A weak treaty based on voluntary measures will break under the weight of the plastic crisis and will lock us into an endless cycle of unnecessary harm. The clear demand from impacted communities and the overwhelming majority of citizens, scientists, and businesses for binding global rules across the entire lifecycle is irrefutable.”

The signatories also said that ambitious nations should be willing to walk away and craft their own, stronger treaty rather than compromise on a weak document.

“In these final throes of negotiations, we need governments to show courage. They must not compromise under pressure exerted by a small group of low-ambition states and hinge the life of our planet on unachievable consensus,” they concluded. “We demand a strong treaty that protects our health and the health of future generations.”

