Trump Mob Chanted “Hang Mike Pence” While Marching on Capitol, New Footage Shows

The January 6 committee released new footage Thursday night showing a detailed timeline of the day of the insurrection. We feature the video they played that shows how Proud Boys and Oath Keepers marched from the National Mall — where Donald Trump delivered a speech pressuring Mike Pence to recertify the election results to deliver him a victory — to the Capitol Building to chants of “Hang Mike Pence,” before they violently pushed through police barriers and broke into the government building chanting “Nancy.”

AMY GOODMAN: During the hearing, an extended clip was aired documenting minute by minute what happened on January 6th. It began at 10 a.m., when members of the Proud Boys gathered on the National Mall in Washington.

PROUD BOYS: Proud of your boys! Proud of your boys! Proud of your boys! POLICE OFFICER: Yeah, just for awares, be advised there’s probably about 300 Proud Boys that are marching eastbound in this 400 block of kind of Independence, actually on the Mall, towards the United States Capitol. PROUD BOYS: U.S.A.! U.S.A.! TRUMP SUPPORTER: I am not allowed to say what’s going to happen today, because everyone is just going to have to watch for themselves. But it’s gonna happen. Something’s gonna happen. PROUD BOYS: Whose streets? Our streets! Whose streets? Our streets! Whose streets? Our streets! Whose streets? Our streets!

AMY GOODMAN: 11:22 a.m., Proud Boys march by the Peace Circle monument toward the Capitol.

PROUD BOY: We all are on your side! Don’t make us go against you! [bleep] These are our streets!

AMY GOODMAN: 11:48 a.m., Proud Boys stop for photo in front of the east side of the Capitol.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I hope Mike is going to do the right thing. I hope so. I hope so.

AMY GOODMAN: 12:05. p.m., Donald Trump.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Because if Mike Pence does the right thing, we win the election. … All Vice President Pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify, and we become president, and you are the happiest people. … Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us. And if he doesn’t, that will be a sad day for our country, because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong. TRUMP SUPPORTERS: U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.! POLICE OFFICER: Cruiser 50, it does look like we’re going to have an ad hoc march stepping off here. There’s a crowd surge heading east. PROUD BOYS: We want Trump! We want Trump! We want Trump! We want Trump! We want Trump! We want Trump! We want Trump! We want Trump!

AMY GOODMAN: Proud Boy Joe Biggs, now in jail awaiting trial on charges including seditious conspiracy.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country.

AMY GOODMAN: That’s Donald Trump.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you, I will tell you right now. TRUMP SUPPORTERS: U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!

AMY GOODMAN: 12:54, first breach of the Capitol grounds.

PROUD BOY: Get back, lady! Get back, ladies! POLICE OFFICER: [inaudible] Priority! We just had protesters at Peace Circle breach the line! We need backup! SERGEANT-AT-ARMS: Madam Speaker, the vice president and the United States Senate.

AMY GOODMAN: 1 p.m., joint session of Congress begins. 1:37.

POLICE OFFICER: Cruiser 50, we’re going to give riot warnings as soon as the LRAD is here. We’re going to give riot warnings. We’re going to try and get compliance. But this is now effectively a riot. POLICE OFFICER: 1349 hour, declaring it a riot. POLICE OFFICER: Cruiser 5 to 50, be advised, Capitol Police 1 advised they’re trying to breach and get into the Capitol. POLICE OFFICER: 50, I copy. TRUMP SUPPORTER: U.S.A.! U.S.A.! POLICE OFFICER: Hold the line! Hold the line! Hold the line! Hold the line! Hold the line! POLICE OFFICER: 22, we’re about five minutes out. We’re trying to make our way through all this.

AMY GOODMAN: Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola breaches window on Upper West Terrace of the Capitol Building.

PROUD BOY: Go! Go! Go! Go! Go! POLICE OFFICER: Cruiser 50, we have a breach of the Capitol! Breach of the Capitol from the upper level! DISPATCHER: Jack, be advised they’re requesting additional resources on the east side as they have broken into that window and they’re trying to kick it in.

AMY GOODMAN: 2:14 p.m., Proud Boy Joe Biggs enters the Capitol.

CHAIR: Without objection, the chair declares the House in recess, pursuant to Clause 12(b) of Rule 1.

AMY GOODMAN: 2:18 p.m. Outside, protester reads Donald Trump tweet.

TRUMP SUPPORTER: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States the chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” TRUMP SUPPORTER: Bring him out! TRUMP SUPPORTER: Bring out Pence! TRUMP SUPPORTER: Bring him out! TRUMP SUPPORTER: Bring out Pence! TRUMP SUPPORTER: Bring him out! TRUMP SUPPORTER: Bring out Pence! TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!

AMY GOODMAN: Crowd chants, “Hang Mike Pence!” There is a hangman’s noose outside.

POLICE OFFICER: We need an area for the House members. They’re all walking over now through the tunnels.

AMY GOODMAN: 2:28 p.m., Leader McCarthy’s office.

POLICE OFFICER: We’re trying to hold the upper deck! We are trying to hold the upper deck now! We need to hold the doors of the Capitol! I need more support!

AMY GOODMAN: Police are being attacked outside.

POLICE OFFICER: I think we’ve lost the line! We’ve lost the line! All MPD, get back! All MPD, pull back out to the upper deck! All MPD, pull back to the upper deck ASAP! TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Nancy! Nancy! Nancy! Nancy! Nancy!

AMY GOODMAN: Inside, crowd chants, “Nancy! Nancy!”

DISPATCHER: And JOC to Cruiser 50, be advised that Capitol Police are going to start moving their resources inside. They’re going to start the M4 officers first.

AMY GOODMAN: Oath Keepers approach central east door of Capitol Building. It’s 2:38 p.m. Oath Keepers enter building.

POLICE OFFICER: [inaudible] with the four members. The door is barricaded. There’s people flooded the hallways outside. We have no way out. POLICE OFFICER: Evac officers still remaining on the House floor, on the third floor, to use the — separate themselves and timely evacuate so we can secure the members on the other side. Copy. TRUMP SUPPORTER: It’s up to us people now, the American people. INTERVIEWER: And what are you ready to do? TRUMP SUPPORTER: One more time? INTERVIEWER: What are you ready to do? TRUMP SUPPORTER: Whatever it takes. I’ll lay my life down, if it takes. TRUMP SUPPORTER: Absolutely. That’s why we showed up today. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: They were peaceful people. These were great people. The crowd was unbelievable. And I mentioned the word “love.” The love, the love in the air, I’ve never seen anything like it.

AMY GOODMAN: That was a video of the January 6th insurrection aired during Thursday’s House select committee, the first of a series of public hearings. The next is Monday morning.

When we come back, we’ll air more excerpts, including Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards describing her experience.

