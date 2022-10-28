Spyros A. Sofos is a political sociologist and a visiting senior fellow at the Middle East Centre of the London School of Economics. He is the author of Turkish Politics and The People: Mass Mobilisation and Populism (Edinburgh University Press 2022). He has also coauthored Islam in Europe: Public Spaces and Civic Networks (Palgrave 2013) and Tormented by History: Nationalism in Greece and Turkey (Columbia University Press 2008). Spyros is also the lead editor of #RethinkingPopulism.
Spyros A. Sofos
Oct 28, 2022