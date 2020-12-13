Robert Lewis is a contributor to Kaiser Health News.
To donate by check, phone, bitcoin, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
WE NEED YOUR SUPPORT
This is the most crucial time of year for nonprofits like Truthout.
We need your help to continue our important work.
Please do what you can to support independent journalism!
GIVE FACTS
GIVE TRUTH
GIVE HOPE
Support bold, trustworthy journalism this #GivingTuesday: Make a tax-deductible donation now!
Get daily news, in-depth reporting and critical analysis from the journalists, activists and thinkers who are working to improve our world.
Already a subscriber? Please consider making a small donation today.
Shine a light on government and corporate exploitation
When it comes to waging war, stripping basic rights, election fraud, or a global health crisis, you deserve the truth.
Support the journalists that have been fighting back against dangerous disinformation since day one:
Give what you can to keep us publishing.
Subscribe to Truthout’s daily newsletter and never miss a story. We’ll send you the top news, analysis and commentary from Truthout’s reporters and leading progressive thinkers, as well as the best reprints from other independent news sources.