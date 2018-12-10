Peter Miller is a researcher at the Brennan Center, focusing on redistricting and voting and elections. His research interests include American and comparative politics, voting behavior, political institutions, and public opinion. His work has been published in several peer-reviewed journals, including the Annual Review of Political Science, Electoral Studies, the Election Law Journal, American Politics Research, and the Journal of Elections, Public Opinion, and Parties. One of his articles on redistricting commissions was cited by the US Supreme Court in Arizona State Legislature v. Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. He is a frequent commentator on topics related to redistricting reform, voting rights, and elections.

Peter holds a doctorate in political science from the University of California, Irvine. He was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Tampere in Finland during the 2016-2017 academic year. He was previously a Podlich Fellow at the Center for the Study of Democracy at UC-Irvine and a Templeton Foundation Fellow at the Philosophy, Politics, and Economics Program at the University of Pennsylvania. He graduated from Reed College with a BA in political science.