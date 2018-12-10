Brianna Cea is a Research and Program Associate in the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, where her work focuses on the census, redistricting, and election security. Prior to joining the Brennan Center, Brianna interned with the New York Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, the New York Governor’s Tennant Protection Unit, and the Office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. She alsoserved as the Roosevelt Institute Regional Coordinator for the Lower Northeast region. Outside of the Brennan Center, Brianna serves as the co-founder and CEO of Generation Vote.

Brianna graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Political Science and Philosophy, Politics and Law from Binghamton University, where her honors work focused ondemocratic theory, political philosophy and democratic governance. At Binghamton, Brianna founded Roosevelt Institute at Binghamton University, the Broome County Student Board of Advisors, and served as a Newman Civic Fellow.