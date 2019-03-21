Nan Enstad

Nan Enstad is the Robinson Edwards Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, an affiliate of the Gender and Women’s Studies Department and the Afro-American Studies Department, and the current director of the UW Food Studies Network. Her research and teaching interests include the history of capitalism, cultural history and the history of food systems. In all of her work she foregrounds race, gender, sexuality and labor.

Truthout
March 21, 2019