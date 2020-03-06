Mona Wang is a staff technologist working on the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s (EFF) initiative to encrypt the entire internet. Mona develops STARTTLS Everywhere, an initiative to secure email delivery, as well as EFF’s Let’s Encrypt client, Certbot, to secure the web with HTTPS. She is a member of EFF’s artificial intelligence and international working groups. She one day hopes to dismantle power structures and speak at least three non-Indo-European languages fluently.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-