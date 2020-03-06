Mona Wang is a staff technologist working on the Electronic Frontier Foundation’s (EFF) initiative to encrypt the entire internet. Mona develops STARTTLS Everywhere, an initiative to secure email delivery, as well as EFF’s Let’s Encrypt client, Certbot, to secure the web with HTTPS. She is a member of EFF’s artificial intelligence and international working groups. She one day hopes to dismantle power structures and speak at least three non-Indo-European languages fluently.