Lydia Dennett is the Project On Government Oversight’s (POGO’s) deputy director of investigations. She investigates the safety and security of nuclear weapons and power facilities, works with federal whistle-blowers and develops POGO’s Foreign Influence Database. Dennett has worked with members of Congress and the media, and has contributed to POGO’s blog and letters to policymakers to increase awareness about these issues. She won the 2015 Non-Breaking News award from the DC chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists for her work with Department of Veterans Affairs whistle-blowers. She earned a B.A. in English Literature and European History from Hartwick College.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis.
