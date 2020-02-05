Karen Scott | Truthout

Karen Scott is a doctoral student with the Institute for Work and Employment Research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan. Her research interests revolve around the future of work and the intersection of workplace policies and economic inequality. Previously, Karen served as a policy adviser on President Obama’s White House National Economic Council. She has a master’s in public affairs from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Wellesley College.